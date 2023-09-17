Defending NPC champions Wellington stay unbeaten with tough win over Bay of Plenty

Wellington’s NPC winning streak shows no sign of abating.

The reigning champions and Ranfurly Shield holders racked up their 18th straight NPC win on Sunday – beating Bay of Plenty 26-14 in Rotorua.

It moved the Lions to 8-0 on the season and keeps their hopes alive of a perfect campaign.

This has been some winning run from Wellington, who last tasted defeat on August 20 last year when they lost 15-6 to Northland in their third game of the season.

Wellington have some way to go to knock over Auckland’s record 34-match winning streak between 1987 and 1989 though.

They had to work hard for the win against a Bay of Plenty side, who threw plenty at them and asked questions of their defence.

Mead Norton/Getty Images Wellington’s Peter Lakai on the charge against Bay of Plenty on Sunday.

A cracking individual try from replacement Reon Paul, who slipped out of several tackles, cut Wellington’s lead to 21-14 with 24 minutes left, setting up a tense finish.

Despite being under significant pressure from Bay of Plenty in the first half, Wellington took a 21-7 lead into halftime. Brad Shields crashed over for the Lions’ third try with the final play of the half – which proved a key moment in the game.

Penieli Poasa sealed the win for Wellington, barging over from close range with four minutes left to ruin any chance of a Bay of Plenty comeback.

Photosport/John Davidson Canterbury’s Ryan Crotty is tackled by Southland’s Shneil Singh on Sunday.

Canterbury snapped their two-game losing run, ending their ‘storm week’ with a hard-fought 29-14 win over Southland in blustery conditions in Christchurch on Sunday.

Winless Southland had Canterbury in a spot of bother, leading 14-12 early in the second half. Tries in the final 20 minutes from George Bell and Willi Heinz helped Canterbury grind out the win and avoid what would have been the upset of the season.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Counties Manukau celebrate their last gasp win over Canterbury in Pukekohe on Wednesday night.

On Wednesday night, Counties Manukau rallied late to knock over Canterbury, winning a 31-29 thriller.

Centre Tevita Ofa was the hero, slotting a last ditch conversion from the sideline after Blake Makiri’s late try. It was the Steelers’ first win over the red-and-blacks since 2016 – some effort after they trailed 29-17 after 54 minutes.

Unwanted All Blacks halfback Brad Weber dotted down twice in Hawke’s Bay’s 57-7 thumping of Manawatū on Friday.

Mead Norton/Getty Images Wellington’s Siale Lauaki scores his side’s second try against Bay of Plenty on Sunday in Rotorua.

A 31-point blitz inside the opening 18 minutes took the wind out of the Turbos and lifted the Bay to their fifth win of the season.

It was the third heavy loss on the bounce for Manawatū after upsetting Auckland on August 30. The Turbos have conceded 163 points over that three game span.

Kerry Marshall/Getty Images Xavier Roe (file pic) scored three tries in Waikato’s win over Auckland on Saturday.

On Saturday, Waikato kept their quarterfinal hopes alive with a 27-12 triumph over Auckland.

Halfback Xavier Roe shone for Waikato, scoring three tries in the win, including two within the space of seven first half minutes.

Loose forward Samipeni Finau, who was unlucky to miss the All Blacks’ Rugby World Cup squad, made his first NPC appearance of the season. Finau turned in a dominant display, producing a bruising 80-minute performance to lead Waikato to victory over their rivals from up the motorway.

North Harbour made it four straight wins, overpowering Northland 50-31 in a high scoring contest in Albany.

Northland had led 31-26 after 52 minutes, but Harbour finished powerfully scoring 24 unanswered points.

All Black Shaun Stevenson scored two of North Harbour's seven tries, including a try of the season contender in the 33rd minute.

Taranaki got their campaign back on track after three losses in a row with a 36-17 win over Otago under the roof in Dunedin. They outscored the hosts five tries to one, pulling away in the final 20 minutes after it had been 17-17.

In Sunday’s late game, Tasman came from 10-0 down to beat Counties Manukau 27-17 in strong winds in Blenheim. It was the fourth straight win for the resurgent Mako, who moved to third on the table on 30 points.

NPC – week seven

At Navigation Homes Stadium, Pukekohe: Counties Manukau 31 (James Thompson, Ioane Moananu, Adam Brash, Blake Makiri tries; AJ Alatimu con, pen, Tevita Ofa 3 con) Canterbury 29 (Ben Funnell, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Tom Christie, Cullen Grace tries; Fergus Burke 3 con, pen). HT: 17-17

At McLean Park, Napier: Hawke's Bay 57 (Brad Weber 2, Marino Mikaele-Tu'u 2, Sam Smith, Nick Grigg, Ollie Sapsford, Sam Wye tries; Lincoln McClutchie 7 cons, pen) Manawatū 7 (Beaudein Waaka try; Isaiah Ravula con) HT: 31–7

At Bell Park, Auckland: Waikato 27 (Xavier Roe 3, Aki Tuivailala tries; Tepaea Cook-Savage 2 con, drop goal) Auckland 12 (Vaiolini Ekusai, Zarn Sullivan tries; Sullivan con) HT: 17-5

At North Harbour Stadium, Auckland: North Harbour 50 (Shaun Stevenson 2, Kade Banks 2, Lotu Inisi 2, Tevita Mafile’o tries; Bryn Gatland 6 con, pen) Northland 31 (Josh Moorby, Heremaia Murray, Rivez Reihana, Jonah Mau’u tries; Reihana 4 con, pen) HT: 26-10

At Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin: At Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin: Taranaki 36 (Logan Crowley, Bradley Slater, Adam Lennox, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens Josh Jacomb tries; Stephen Perofeta 4 con, pen) Otago 17 (Jona Nareki try; Sam Gilbert 4 pen) HT: 14-7

At Rotorua International Stadium, Rotorua: Wellington 26 (Losi Filipo, Siale Lauaki, Brad Shields, Penieli Poasa tries; Aidan Morgan 3 cons) Bay of Plenty 14 (Penitoa Finau, Reon Paul tries; Wharenui Hawera 2cons) HT: 21-7

At Apollo Projects Stadium, Christchurch: Canterbury 29 (Fergus Burke, Ngatungane Punivai, George Bell, Willi Heinz tries; Burke 3 cons, pen) Southland 14 (Nic Souchon, Danny Drake tries; Dan Hollinshead 2 cons) HT: 12-7

At Lansdowne Park, Blenheim: Tasman 27 (Timoci Tavatavanawai, Taine Robinson, Will Gualter, Quentin MacDonald, Seta Baker tries; Robinson con) Counties Manukau 17 (Ian West-Stevens, Sean Reidy tries; Tevita Ofa 2 cons, pen) HT: 10-10

Points (games played): Wellington 37 (8), Canterbury 31 (8), Tasman 30 (8), Taranaki 29 (8), Auckland 27 (8), Hawke’s Bay 25 (8), North Harbour 22 (8), Bay of Plenty 20 (7), Waikato 19 (8), Counties Manukau 18 (8), Northland 14 (8), Otago 13 (8), Manawatū 12 (8), Southland 3 (7)