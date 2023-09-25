New Zealand Rugby backs review findings and concedes big changes are needed

The ball is now in the court of the provincial unions after New Zealand Rugby backed the scathing review into rugby in New Zealand.

In the first substantial response to the review, NZ Rugby chair Dame Patsy Reddy said that they had digested the review’s findings and supported the need for reform.

“The New Zealand Rugby Board has taken some time to consider the independent governance review and look at next steps in the process,” Dame Patsy said in a statement provided to Stuff.

“As a board, we unanimously agree with the review panel that structural reform is needed to facilitate clarity, alignment, and mutual accountability for rugby in New Zealand.

“We will now engage with stakeholders, including the provincial unions and the New Zealand Māori Rugby Board, who hold the voting rights under the NZ Rugby constitution to discuss how to achieve governance reform.

“This first stage of consultation will commence from now and conclude at the end of October.

“The board’s intention is to provide a more extensive update at that point.

“Ultimately, our end objective is to reach a broad consensus so that these significant structural changes to the governance of NZ Rugby have the best possible chance of success.”

The review, which concluded that the current NZ Rugby governance model was “unfit for purpose” and called for a new board to be appointed, was handed down in August and painted a picture of a dysfunctional organisation that is beholden to the provincial unions and is operating “unsustainable” competitions.

For change to occur, the provincial unions will have to cede some of the power they currently wield.

The review found that the provincial unions’ control over NZ Rugby board appointments and their constitutional voting rights had led to an unhealthy situation in which NZ Rugby’s board lacked the right skills to run a complex organisation, while NZ Rugby was also effectively prevented from holding the provincial unions accountable for their own decisions.

In the panel’s view, New Zealand rugby also had too many professional players with the NPC seen as unsustainable in its current format, while Super Rugby clubs were also struggling financially.

The consultation period with the provincial unions, therefore, has the potential to be a robust affair, with provincial pride and legacy clashing with the well-established need for the game to modernise.

The New Zealand Rugby Players Association has already backed the findings of the review.

The next NZ Rugby AGM will be held in April next year, and that could be the setting for any changes to be pushed through.

The review put forward two key recommendations, although they are non-binding.

First, “the creation of an independent professional process to ensure the appointment of an appropriately skilled, high-performing, independent board to govern the organisation,” and second ”the creation of a Stakeholder Council (The Council) to ensure all key voices across rugby are heard and their interests represented in a collaborative forum.”

The 26 chairs of the provincial unions released a holding statement in August.

“We are here to serve our rugby communities and the thousands of participants across the country who will demand that we put the game first,” it said.

“Any decisions that ultimately need to be made will be done so through that lens.

“This is a hugely important, deeply researched piece of work and, with that in mind, we are going to carefully consider the findings as a collective. Until then, we feel it wouldn’t be appropriate to comment further.”