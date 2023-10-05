World Cup winning rugby coach Sir Wayne Smith launches his memoir at 'a special place'

Sir Wayne Smith at his book launch at his first senior club, Belfast, in Christchurch.

Sir Wayne Smith was back in Belfast – where his big-time rugby journey began – for the launch of a book on his World Cup winning coaching careers with the All Blacks and Black Ferns.

About 350 guests gathered on Thursday night at the Belfast Rugby Club in Christchurch – where Smith first played senior rugby in the late 1970s - for the official launch of Smithy: Endless Winters and the Spring of 2022 – published by Upstart Press.

Smith – noted for his humility as a 1980s All Black and later as a coach – told Stuff he was “pretty nervous’’ about the launch, because “writing a book is quite an egotistical process”.

But he had enjoyed recounting moments and anecdotes from his career with his co-writer, longtime rugby journalist and broadcaster Phil Gifford.

Smith said it was “great to be back here” at Belfast, which “changed my life”.

“This is where it started for me,’’ he said of the club he joined as a student after driving south in his trusty Valiant from Putaruru in the Waikato.

“I was nobody [as a rugby player] before I came here, and I thought I was never going to be anybody.

“But this is a good community club here, they had faith in me.”

Smith has another special memory of the Belfast club.

“I met my wife [Trish] here. Out there [on Sheldon Park] on a blind date,’’ he said pointing to the spot.

“It’s a special place for me.”

So special all Smith’s test jersey souvenirs from his 17-test career adorn the Belfast clubrooms wall, along with jerseys from fellow All Black Bill Bush and Luke Thompson, a Belfast player who had a long test career with Japan.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Three former All Blacks head coaches, Alex Wyllie (L), Sir Graham Henry and Sir Wayne Smith.

Smith acknowledged key people who had contributed to his career and said he was proud that ex-All Blacks captain Ian Kirkpatrick – “I had your photo on my bedroom wall” – had travelled south from Gisborne.

He also said Canterbury 1980s Ranfurly Shield era skipper Don Hayes was “the best captain I had’’.

Bill Bush was among the gathering at Sheldon Park, which also included former Canterbury and All Blacks coach Alex Wyllie, and Sir Graham Henry - who coached the All Blacks, alongside Smith and Sir Steve Hansen in the triumphant 2011 World Cup campaign.

Members of Smith’s Black Ferns’ 2021 Rugby World Cup winning team were also present, alongside ex-All Blacks and Crusaders players coached by Smith, including ex-All Blacks captain Kieran Read, and many of his former Belfast clubmates.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Wayne Smith with Kieran Read, who was part of his World Cup winning team in 2011.

Known as The Professor for his analytical coaching approach, Smith’s memoir covers lighter moments as well as the standout highlights from his long career, including the Black Ferns’ World Cup triumph, which saw him go from a man entitled to free bus rides with his Gold Card to the dancing leader of a vibrant group of Black Ferns, who won Kiwi hearts with their Eden Park World Cup final win last year.

It also traverses his time with the great Canterbury Ranfurly Shield team of 1982-85, his stint with the All Blacks, playing and coaching in Italy, his two Super Rugby titles in charge of the Crusaders, and another two as an assistant at the Chiefs, his own tenure as All Blacks head coach, his enjoyable spell at English club Northampton and his long and successful coaching stint with Henry and Hansen, culminating in a home World Cup victory.