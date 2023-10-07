How a hug from his wife put Wayne Smith on the path to Black Ferns' World Cup glory

Sir Wayne Smith at his investiture ceremony in September, with wife Trish at his side, as she has been for the last 43 years of his rugby journey.

A reassuring hug from his wife convinced the man Graham Henry has hailed as the “most outstanding New Zealand rugby coach in 120 years” that he could guide the Black Ferns to World Cup success.

A bevy of Black Ferns were present when Sir Wayne Smith was honoured at the launch of his new book, Smithy: Endless Winters and The Spring of ‘22, at his old Christchurch club, Belfast, on Thursday night.

The self-effacing Smith spent some time on the podium praising his own greatest influences, Ian Kirkpatrick, Don Hayes [“the best captain I played under’’], and All Blacks mental skills guru Gilbert Enoka, but much aroha was directed to his family, the enduring foundation in his long, storied rugby career.

Particularly his wife, Trish.

In an interview with reporters at the end of an entertaining night, Smith revealed how Trish’s encouragement had boosted him at the start of his Black Ferns journey in 2022.

He had never thought he would coach the Black Ferns, but was “shoved into the job after that mental health review’’.

“At one stage, after the first week, I wasn't sure if I could do it. I went home, I had no voice because I’d coached every session that week, yelling.

“I went home and said to Trish, ‘I don’t think I can do this’. She gave me a big hug and said: ‘You’ve got do it, there’s no-one else standing up to do it’.

“I had to harden up, and I came back down and grew to love and admire the attitude of those women, wāhine toa. They had a thirst for knowledge.”

Hayes, who captained Smith in Canterbury’s Ranfurly Shield reign in the early 1980s, reckons the Black Ferns were the perfect crown to Smith’s coaching career.

“Everyone is really excited that the [Black Ferns] turned it on for him. They epitomised the way Smithy thinks about rugby, and it’s really cool he can end his career on that note. Their attacking mindset, that was, how he thought rugby should be played.”

Kai Schwoerer/Stuff Wayne Smith walks past the trophy after the Black Ferns’ World Cup win at Eden Park.

Smith said there wasn’t a lot of pressure on because the public didn’t expect the Black Ferns to win the World Cup after their big defeats to England and France on the 2021 European tour.

But, he said: “We expected to win ourselves.

“We just went into it with the idea to have fun. They work for a living most of them, they work hard to get there and it’s a struggle. For them, it’s a joy to go out there and play at that level.”

Black Ferns halfback Kendra Cocksedge says in Smith’s book that he essentially drilled into the team that they would play sevens style rugby within the 15s format.

“I just wanted to use everything I ever wanted to do in my whole career and put it into the game,” Smith said. “That meant attacking every opportunity we got instead of kicking…

“They could see the attacking opportunity in every situation. Whilst it nearly cost us the World Cup, it was my aim. To play an exciting game in front of 40,000 people [in the Eden Park final], win or lose. I was so proud of them.’’

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Black Ferns coach Wayne Smith and his players celebrate with the Laurie O'Reilly Cup after winning a test against the Wallaroos in Christchurch in 2022.

Many know Smith for his deeds with the All Blacks – 17 tests from 1980 to 1985, two Super Rugby titles as Crusaders head coach, and his professorial role on the All Blacks coaching staff that won the 2011 and 2015 Rugby World Cup crowns.

He credits in his book the myriad males who have shaped his coaching, including Henry, Enoka, Cron, former Canterbury teammate Garry Hooper and influences such as legendary American basketball coach John Wooden.

But he has dedicated the first quarter of his book to the Black Ferns, saying the tight group he formed with “Ted [Henry] on the sideline, the best coach in the world Mike Cron, Wes Clarke and Whitney Hansen” were among his most enjoyable coaching times. After the final whistle at Eden Park, he rated winning the World Cup as “the most phenomenal moment of my career’’.

At the outset of his book, he details his respect for the key women in his life, including his 92-year-old mum, “who’s still going strong, and still drives down to the cafe to meet me when I’m coming through Putaruru’’.

Alan Lee/photosport Sir Wayne Smith is congratulated by his wife Trish after his knighthood.

Then there is Trish, who he first met on a blind date at the Belfast Rugby Club in 1980.

Smith had come to Christchurch to attend teachers college after it was made clear that he had no future as a first five-eighth at home in Waikato.

He told the 350-strong audience at the book launch that he had “just been named captain of Belfast in 1980, but didn’t have anyone to go to the pre-season dinner out at Pineacres with”.

“The manager, Noddy Vincent, said to me: ‘would you like to take my sister-in-law?’

“We had just finished a game, and she had come to watch me play. So we snuck around the trees out there [on Sheldon Park], and he pointed her out to me. I said, ‘Yeah, she looks pretty good’.

“So that’s how we started 43 years together, although Trish refers to it as 20 because I’ve been away [coaching] so long.”

Smith said he had also had “outstanding support’’ from twin sons, Josh and Nick, although he recalled a humorous moment involving Josh during the epic “Game of the Century’’ test against the Wallabies in Sydney in 2000.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Trish and Wayne Smith in 2017.

Smith was in his first season as All Blacks head coach, guiding his team before 109,000 fans at Stadium Australia. Josh was staying in Christchurch with Smith’s mate Garry Hooper.

“We were up 24-0 after eight minutes,’’ Smith said. “At halftime it was 24-all.

“Hoops told me at halftime that Josh got up and was heard to say, ‘That man’s got to go!’”

Smith was sacked as All Blacks coach after losing a Bledisloe Cup match in Sydney in 2001, a chastening experience for him and his whānau.

He had three successful years in England as Northampton coach, and the family was settled in a house near the Franklins Gardens home ground.

Then Henry called, wanting Smith to come home to join his All Blacks coaching team.

There was some family resistance to the call home.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Former All Blacks captain Kieran Read was among the guests at Wayne Smith’s book launch.

But Smith returned – and the rest is history. He went on to become the only New Zealand rugby coach to be part of three World Cup winning campaigns.

Smith was “devastated at the time” when he lost the All Blacks head coach job, but agrees now that it made him better in the long term.

“We should have won both those [Bledisloe] test matches, but we didn’t. I knew that I was responsible because we had lost the same way twice, year years in a row, and I hadn’t fixed it.’’

After returning home, Smith “didn’t know what else to do, I didn’t want to go out and meet anyone. I remember digging a rill [a canal-like feature] in the backyard. Then [2001 All Blacks captain] Anton Oliver rang to see what I was doing. He came up and saw me and life started again.”

Smith then faced a NZ Rugby review panel and told them he was accountable and wanted the coaching job to be contestable and that he wasn’t sure he was good enough.

That response was “seen as a weakness’’, he said.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Ex-All Blacks coaches Alex Wyllie (L) and Sir Graham Henry share a mermory with Wayne Smith at his book launch.

Sir Graham Henry told Stuff that while Smith’s comment “wasn’t good enough for the decision makers” it was typical of the man. “He’s never changed. He’s always been totally honest and straightforward, no bullshit. He’s an honest man.’’

Smith said on Thursday that after returning in 2004 as an All Blacks assistant coach, “some of the people on that review panel came and said, ‘We’ve just realised [your comment in 2001] was a strength, not a weakness’. It was good to hear that.’’

Looking back now, the whole experience helped shape Smith into the coach he later became.

“I improved at Northampton, in a professional environment. You just get better as you go on through your career, it’s no secret. If you’re a learner, you keep learning and get better.

“[In 2001], I was young, inexperienced and not used to that sort of pressure. I’d come out of two Super Rugby titles, and you feel a bit bulletproof, but I wasn’t. I think it was an important thing for me to go through it all and come back a bit more resilient.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Wayne Smith mingling with book buyers at his former Belfast rugby club.

Henry says Smith evolved into “one of the greatest coaches that’s ever coached the game’’, both technically and tactically.

“He had a greater knowledge of New Zealand rugby players than anyone I talked to. He’s an outstanding rugby person who’s done more than anyone else in a coaching sense in this country in 120 years.”

Alex Wyllie and Don Hayes see now the same qualities in Smith first evident to them 45 years ago as Canterbury teammates.

“You only have to look at his record and see what he’s achieved, as a player and a coach,’’ Wyllie, a former Canterbury and All Blacks coach, said. “He’s done some marvellous things.”

Hayes says for all his success, “he’s still the same Smithy, isn’t he? He hasn’t changed, but what I learned tonight is he’s had to put up with a lot of adversity.

“Someone made the comment to me today about him which sums him up. There are a lot of people who have an awful lot of time for Smithy for the man he is, but they’ve never met him… He’s got a lot of influence, people listen to him and respect what he does.”