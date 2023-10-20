WXV1: World No 1 England blow away Wallaroos with 42-7 win in Wellington

Maud Muir and Connie Powell celebrate their work after another dominant England scrum.

At Sky Stadium, Wellington: England 42 (Marlie Packer 2, Hannah Botterman, Ella Wyrwas, Jess Breach, Megan Jones tries; Holly Aitchison 6 con) Australia 7 (Ashley Marsters try; Carys Dallinger con) HT: 28-0.

Yellow card: Annabelle Codey (Australia) 30’, Sarah Beckett (England) 81’

England, the beaten Rugby World Cup finalists of last year, made a statement on their return to New Zealand with a 42-7 victory over Australia in rugby’s newest world series, WXV.

The world’s No 1 ranked side, who were beaten 34-31 by the Black Ferns at Eden Park in the 2022 decider, blew the Australian Wallaroos off the park in front of a minuscule crowd at Sky Stadium in Wellington on Friday night.

England’s six tries to one victory was the opening match in the top tier of the WXV, known as WXV1, which puts the three best sides from each of the Six Nations and the Pacific Four Series against each other over the next three weeks in New Zealand.

Ahead of the world champion Black Ferns taking on France at the same venue 24 hours later, England flexed their considerable muscle against a brave but outclassed Australia – who played 32 minutes of the match with 14 players.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images England winger Jess Breach’s footwork and speed was a constant threat for Australia.

Australian lock Annabelle Codey was shown a yellow card for high contact in the first half and then high and late contact in the 58th minute, that resulted in her second card being upgraded to red.

To Australia’s credit, they prevented England from scoring in the final 22 minutes of the match despite being a player down and being outplayed in every aspect.

Four of England’s first five tries came from their efficient lineout and their scrum was even more dominant.

Australia have never beaten England in six previous meetings and their hopes in this one were all but over at halftime when they found themselves giving England a 28 point head start.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images England half-back Ella Wyrwas scored her side’s second try.

Powerful loosehead prop Hannah Botterman opened the scoring for England from a lineout move and half-back Ella Wyrwas grabbed the second on the back of a turnover and some outstanding footwork from left-winger Jess Breach.

Australia’s right winger Maya Stewart left the field due to a nasty head knock, before Holly Aitchison nailed the sideline conversion, after a collision with Breach.

England’s captain Marlie Packer was next to cross, from a lineout drive, immediately after Wallaroos lock Codey was sent to the bin for a high tackle on Stewart.

They then made the outnumbered Wallaroos pay again when Breach strolled over untouched on the back of a blindside play from a lineout and a succession of penalties against the Australians.

Packer grabbed the first try of the second half, from a lineout drive again, for her second after Botterman had dropped the ball over the line moments earlier.

Ashley Marsters finally got the Wallaroos on the board after half-back Layne Morgan caught England out with a quick tap.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images England and Australia both had a smattering of passionate fans but the stadium was largely empty for the opening match of WXV1.

But England centre and sevens specialist Meg Jones hit straight back with her side’s sixth try.

England substitute Sarah Beckett was also shown a yellow card in added time for repeated infringements.

WXV1

Sky Stadium, Wellington (week one)

Friday, October 20: England 42 Australia 7

Saturday, October 21: Canada v Wales, 4pm; Black Ferns v France, 7pm.