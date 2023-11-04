The All Blacks who are leaving New Zealand, and what they'll do next

All Blacks captain says the support has been incredible from New Zealand, amid the fallout from his red card in the final.

It’s an end of an era for All Blacks rugby.

Eight players are leaving New Zealand after the Rugby World Cup, including some all-time greats, although some could yet return to the All Blacks jersey.

Beauden Barrett’s future remains up in the air. Although he has signed a one-year deal with Toshiba in Japan, he is still a possibility of returning to New Zealand to chase a fourth Rugby World Cup appearance in 2027.

Sam Cane (Suntory) and Ardie Savea (Kobelco Kobe Steelers) are both missing Super Rugby to play in Japan, but will return for next year’s All Blacks tests.

Here are the players who have confirmed their departures:

Sam Whitelock (All Black 1104, 153 tests)

The 35-year isn’t hanging up the boots yet. Instead, he is off to Pau in France, where he has signed a two-year deal. Whitelock’s younger brother Luke also plays at the club.

Brodie Retallick (All Black 1110, 109 tests)

The Chiefs legend is rejoining Kobe in Japan, where he will be reunited with former coach Dave Rennie. Retallick, 32, has signed a three-year deal at the club where he spent two Covid-disrupted seasons in 2020-2021.

Aaron Smith (All Black 1112, 125 tests)

The 34-year-old halfback has signed a three-year deal with Toyota Verblitz in Japan, bringing down the curtain on a brilliant test career.

Dane Coles (All Black 1117, 90 tests)

The Hurricanes hooker was expected to retire from rugby, but he’s another player heading to Japan. A serious injury to Springboks hooker Malcolm Marx opened up a spot in the Kubota Spears squad for next season, and Coles found it too good to turn down.

Nepo Laulala (All Black 1139, 53 tests)

The 31-year-old prop is still regarded as the best scrummaging tighthead in New Zealand, and will take those talents to the Top 14 in France. He has signed a three-year deal with heavyweights Toulouse, where he will replace former All Black Charlie Faumuina.

Aurelien Morissard/AP Richie Mo’unga is heading to Japan for three years.

Richie Mounga (All Black 1167, 56 tests)

The 29-year announced in December that he was joining Toshiba on a three-year deal, and the exit of the iconic Crusader is a blow to incoming All Blacks coach Scott Robertson. The Japanese club are coached by another former Crusader, Todd Blackadder.

Shannon Frizell (All Black 1172, 33 tests)

The bruising flanker is joining Mo’unga at Toshiba, where he has signed a one-year deal. All Blacks forwards coach Jason Ryan has already indicated that he wants NZ Rugby to re-sign Frizell when he finishes up in Japan.

Leicester Fainga’anuku (All Black 1200, 7 tests)

The standout Crusaders winger has signed a two-season deal with Toulon in France. At 24 years old, he is young enough to return to New Zealand, but his departure is certainly a blow to new Crusaders coach Rob Penney.