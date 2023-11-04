What's the difference between Wayne Barnes abuse now and 2007?

Ian Foster says he and his coaching staff have sent a missive to the governing body about the officiating of the World Cup final.

Referee Wayne Barnes has announced his retirement after a long and successful career bookended by the Rugby World Cup quarterfinal in 2007 and the Rugby World Cup final in 2023.

On both occasions, he attracted the ire of New Zealand supporters, and he noted in his farewell message that “online abuse and threats have become far too regular for all of those involved in the game”.

After watching the Rugby World Cup final in the Stade de France along with their two children, Barnes’ wife Polly posted on Instagram, “What a vile atmosphere at the Stade de France. It’s just a game k..heads”, before adding: “See ya later Rugby World Cup. Won’t miss you, or the death threats.”

The rise of social media since 2007 has completely changed the nature of referees’ jobs.

Late last year, Barnes revealed that Polly had been threatened with “sexual violence” after he refereed a France-South Africa test, won by France.

“On the Saturday night, there started to be some direct abuse at Polly,” Barnes told the Telegraph. “Then, the following two or three days, there was direct abuse to Polly, threats of sexual violence and threats against the kids.”

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus was subsequently banned for posting clips from the game on social media that questioned some of Barnes’ decisions.

Following the All Blacks’ 2007 loss to France, former New Zealand Rugby chair Jock Hobbs was critical of Barnes.

"Some of the decisions had an enormous bearing on the outcome," Hobbs said in a radio interview. "In our view some of the decisions were very, very questionable. We would like that performance to be reviewed."

That prompted Paddy O'Brien, the New Zealander who was the referee manager for World Rugby [then known as the International Rugby Board], to launch a staunch defence of Barnes.

"I have spoken to Wayne and assured him of our full support in all ways,” he told The Times.

Former All Blacks coach Sir Graham Henry would later query Barnes’s performance.

In his biography, Graham Henry Final Word, Henry revealed in 2012 he briefly contemplated match-fixing as the only logical explanation for the All Blacks' upset 20-18 loss.

Henry had reviewed the game and identified 40 possible penalties against France, and “that Barnes had been pretty lenient on the French at the breakdowns, probably costing the All Blacks the game".

Barnes, who was once voted the third-most hated man in New Zealand, admitted in 2019 that he had missed a forward pass in the All Blacks-France test.

"As a referee you never want to be in the headlines and whenever you are, whether you're right or wrong, that's not what you're there for," he said.

Yet, Barnes recovered to become the world’s best referee, and there were very few questions raised when he was awarded the Rugby World Cup final.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Wayne Barnes shows a yellow card to Sam Cane during the Rugby World Cup final.

Indeed, the All Blacks’ frustrations after the game were aimed not at Barnes, but at the expanded role of the TMO and World Rugby’s refusal to introduce the 20-minute red card system that works well in Super Rugby.

“Wayne is a quality person and has been a quality referee for a long, long time,” Foster said. “I didn’t agree with a number of his decisions last night but that doesn’t change the fact he’s a quality person and quality ref.

“We’ve got to own what we own. I think if you look at the issues in the game, many of them were outside of his control.”

The way the game is officiated causes angst among players, coaches and fans – but the referees cop the brunt of it in the social media age.