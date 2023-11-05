Former referee Nigel Owens slams state of game after Rugby World Cup controversies

Ian Foster says he and his coaching staff have sent a missive to the governing body about the officiating of the World Cup final.

One of the most respected names in rugby officiating says the TMO has far too much influence and the red and yellow card system for high contact is effectively broken – backing the issues raised by departing All Blacks coach Ian Foster.

Nigel Owens, the retired referee who took charge of the 2015 Rugby World Cup final, used his latest column for a Welsh publication to express his deep frustration after the showpiece tournament in France was marred by controversy.

“I think rugby itself is at a crossroads at the moment,” Owens wrote on WalesOnline.

“For me, there are three big issues that need to be looked at. For one, the laws and directives around things like head contact, because current laws and sanctions are not changing player behaviour and we're still seeing inconsistencies in decisions.

“Then there are the laws over being held up over the goal line. It so often rewards defensive play and that's not what the game should be about. Rewards should always be for attacking play, and for that reason I would consider getting rid of the goal line drop out now. It hasn't worked and never will.

“The other issue then is technology and the bunker. It just feels like the TMO is refereeing games at the moment and that's not right.

“Your best man is on the field and they should be making more of the big decisions. Between the on-field officials, TMO and the bunker you had six people having a view or opinion on a decision. Too many cooks in the kitchen has never been so true.”

All Blacks captain Sam Cane was sent off in the Rugby World Cup final, while Shannon Frizell, Siya Kolisi and Cheslin Kolbe were all shown yellow cards.

England’s Waynes Barnes, who refereed the All Blacks-Springboks decider in Paris, subsequently retired from the game, and noted that online abuse had become a fact of life of referees.

But, Owens said that rugby was actually inviting that sort of abuse by taking the power away from referees,

“Whether you agree with Cane's red card or not, the guy who should be making those key decisions should be the man in the middle,” Owens wrote.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Wayne Barnes shows a yellow card to Sam Cane in the Rugby World Cup final. It was later upgraded to a red card by officials in the bunker.

“It shouldn't be sent to a bunker. They're not international referees, but they're making international refereeing decisions.

“Wayne Barnes was appointed to referee that final because he was deemed the best person to referee that final. He's the one who should be making those decisions.

“Certainly if I was reffing that game, there's no way I'd want to send it to two people in the bunker to make that decision. It also means that now referees are no longer giving red cards themselves on field and to me that is wrong.

“What's more, it's not doing anything to eliminate the controversy. At the moment there are red cards being given for highly contentious incidents, and it's in danger of spoiling the appeal of the game for supporters.

“I also think that when you have these sorts of red cards dished out for debatable decisions, it does open referees up to the sort of abuse we've seen recently.

“That's not to excuse it in any way. It's still utterly wrong. But when there's controversy, everyone's going to have an opinion and that's inevitably going to be taken too far by some.”

Owens’ views echo many of the points raised by Foster, who said of Barnes: “I think if you look at the issues in the game, many of them were outside of his control.”