Girls surge, boys decline: NZ Rugby reveals mixed picture on playing numbers

New Zealand Rugby has recorded a 2% decrease in junior club boys’ numbers as male teenage participation remains one of the game’s big challenges.

Junior boys’ numbers fell to 49,999 in the 2023 season, confirming anecdotal evidence throughout the country that keeping young men in the sport post-Covid is a complex problem.

However, overall participation numbers – as well as coaching and refereeing numbers – are on the rise, fuelled by an increase of more than 20% in women and girls’ playing numbers to 29,448.

As a result, there were 147,434 players in the 2023 season, a 7% rise from 2022.

New Zealand Rugby general manager community rugby Steve Lancaster said the numbers were encouraging but acknowledged that the recovery in junior boys’ numbers remained patchy.

“Covid completely changed community sport across the country, and we’ve really only just completed our first normal rugby season in four years,” Lancaster said in a statement.

“We’re pleased with how the game is recovering. Like all sports we still face challenges in the community game, in particular junior boys’ numbers are not back to where they were pre-Covid in some parts of the country.

“We’ve spent some time understanding the issues and, along with teenage participation, it will be a focus of ours moving forward.”

Fears about player safety is one reason often cited for the decline in teenage male participation, and NZ Rugby also announced that it was extending the sternum tackle height trial for the 2024 and 2025 seasons after initial analysis showed that it promoted a safer game in 2023 – and led to an explosion in offloads.

In premier men’s club rugby, offloads increased by as much as 65% when compared to games in 2022.

Players also felt that it was making the game safer, with 61% of players saying that it improved the safety of the first tackler, while 72% said it was safer for the ball carrier.

“Our participants have told us they want the tackle area of the game to be safer and that’s been our focus,” Lancaster said.

“The resounding feedback we’ve heard from our players, coaches and referees is that they understood the reason for change and that’s been critical to its success.

KAI SCHWOERER/THE PRESS After his professional rugby career, Robert Fruean wanted to give back. And he found a project that he's passionate about - the Horomaka Combined First XV, made up of players from Hillmorton, Hornby, Riccarton, Hagley and Middle Grange schools.

“We appreciate it’s an adjustment to make and our community participants can be proud of the way they have adapted and played the game this season.

“There’s still room for improvement, but we’re seeing the majority of first tackles below the sternum, more offloads and faster games.”

There was also a rapid uptake of the tackle height trial in its first season, with 90% of first tackles below the sternum in First XV rugby, and 78% of first tackles below the sternum in senior men’s rugby.

The rise in overall player numbers is due to the belated focus on women and girls’ rugby, and the success of the Black Ferns.

Peter Meecham/Getty Images Girls and women have fuelled the overall increase in players numbers in New Zealand.

There were 29,448 women and girls players in the 2023 season, an increase of 20% from 2022.

“An increasing focus since 2020 has been on getting more women and girls involved in club rugby where they’ll play for a full season as opposed to one-off festivals and tournaments,” Lancaster said.

“That means more games and, most importantly, a more meaningful rugby experience enjoying all that’s great about community rugby.”

Critically, coaching numbers and referee numbers are also on the rise, despite the harsh public criticism that match-day officials at the elite level have suffered in recent years.

Community referee coach registrations increased by 8% to 1564, while coach registrations went up 4% to 9242, NZ Rugby said.