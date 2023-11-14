World Rugby concedes All Blacks' disallowed try in Rugby World Cup final should have stood

The All Blacks have another incident to add to their ‘what-if’ file after their agonising 12-11 loss to South Africa in the Rugby World Cup final.

Stuff understands World Rugby has privately acknowledged to the All Blacks that the ruling out of Aaron Smith’s try in the final was in fact outside the rules, but is refusing to publicly acknowledge that.

Discussions have been ongoing in an effort to get World Rugby to publicly clarify that the TMO ruling was a breach of the current rules governing the game.

Aurelien Morissard/AP All Black Aaron Smith scores a try that was disallowed during the Rugby World Cup final.

Smith’s disallowed try occurred in the 54th minute of the tense final at the Stade de France in Paris, following a brilliant break by Richie Mo’unga.

It was called back when TMO Tom Foley spotted a knock-on at a lineout, and referee Wayne Barnes then disallowed the try.

However, the knock-on happened four phases before the Smith try, despite the TMO only having the power to look back two phases for any knock-on in the buildup to a try.

World Rugby updated this TMO protocol in the middle of 2022, issuing a release that stated that TMO referrals were possible for “all clear and obvious knock-on or throw forward infringements within two phases leading to a possible try”.

Four minutes after the try was ruled out, Beauden Barrett scored for the All Blacks, although in a less advantageous position for Mo’unga’s conversion attempt.

Mo’unga missed that kick – which would have put the All Blacks in the lead, and Jordie Barrett was also off target from a later penalty kick attempt.

The Rugby World Cup final was full of flashpoint moments, including the red card to All Blacks captain Sam Cane and the yellow card to Springboks captain Siya Kolisi.

Eyebrows were also raised when Springboks halfback Faf de Klerk was not penalised for refusing to put the ball into the scrum because his side was under pressure late in the second half.

However, where these incidents are ultimately a matter of interpretation, the Smith ‘no-try’ incident frustrated the All Blacks because it was clearly in breach of World Rugby’s own rules.

The incident also highlights the amount of control over rugby games that has effectively been passed from referees to video officials.

Departed All Blacks coach Ian Foster was careful not to blame Barnes in his comments the day after the Rugby World final, instead pointing to bigger issues.

“We’ve got to have perspective about this,” Foster said. “It’s a tough game to referee.

“There is a lot of pressure on. Wayne is a quality person and has been a quality referee for a long, long time. I didn’t agree with a number of his decisions last night but that doesn’t change the fact he’s a quality person and quality ref.

“We’ve got to own what we own. I think if you look at the issues in the game, many of them were outside of his control.”

Similar points were then raised by former referee Nigel Owens in his column for a Welsh publication after the Rugby World Cup.

“The other issue then is technology and the bunker,” Owens wrote. “It just feels like the TMO is refereeing games at the moment and that's not right.

“Your best man is on the field and they should be making more of the big decisions. Between the on-field officials, TMO and the bunker you had six people having a view or opinion on a decision. Too many cooks in the kitchen has never been so true.”