The future of Super Rugby - and where it might be heading

ANALYSIS: Super Rugby Pacific will enter its third season in 2024, but the competition could look very different by 2026.

The number of teams, and where they are located, the format and the shape of the product on the paddock are all set to be debated before the next broadcast deal comes into effect in 2026.

New Zealand Rugby will begin talks with Sky in the first half of 2024 about the next broadcast deal, and there are a number of spinning plates when it to comes to the Super Rugby component of that deal.

A pivot towards the United States in the buildup to the 2031 Rugby World Cup is one area under active consideration, Stuff understands, but it is far from the only matter on the agenda.

Super Rugby has undergone plenty of change in its history, and there is no sign of that changing as the American market looms large in the coming years.

Matt King/Getty Images New Zealand Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson, second from right, and Rugby Australia chief executive Phil Waugh, right, have some big decisions ahead of them.

Super Rugby commission

The first step. A separate entity to focus on Super Rugby has long been seen as necessary, and it finally looks like it will be fully up and running by the first half of next year, with a chair and chief executive and board members. It is likely to focus on three areas: marketing and fan engagement; law innovations and the state of the game – the Rugby World Cup laid bare a lot of rugby’s problems; and big-ticket items such as the addition, or subtraction, of teams.

The final word on big decisions still lies with the respective national unions, but the commission is the body that will do the groundwork.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images The All Blacks and the USA Eagles shake hands and exchange jerseys before playing a test in Maryland in 2021.

The American dream

Is getting a foothold in the United States a dream or a complete fantasy for rugby? The next decade will decide, with the United States hosting the men’s Rugby World Cup in 2031 and the women’s Rugby World Cup in 2033.

Before that, Stuff understands that NZ Rugby wants to do a feasibility study about setting up a Super Rugby team in the US – effectively mirroring the Fijian Drua and Jaguares model. And, that might not be the only pivot towards the US, with Hawaii discussed as a potential new home for Moana Pasifika, the two-year-old club that hasn’t yet found a natural home in New Zealand.

Such moves would be high reward and high risk – look at what happened to the Sunwolves in Japan.

Daniel Pockett/Getty Images The Rebels have struggled to make an impact in Super Rugby and crowds in Melbourne are often sparse.

The Australian issue

How many teams can Australia sustain? Ultimately, it will be a decision for Rugby Australia. NZ Rugby would prefer that Rugby Australia cuts at least one team, and is quietly frustrated that the $8m a year it currently pays to Rugby Australia as part of the Super Rugby joint venture has not found its way to the five Super Rugby sides across the ditch.

However, Rugby Australia has recently announced a new $92 million “credit facility”, which suggests it is planning to maintain the five-team status quo and hope for better days ahead when the British and Irish Lions tour in 2025, and they host the men’s Rugby World Cup in 2027.

Time will tell.

Phil Walter/Getty Images The Jaguares contested the 2019 final against the Crusaders in Christchurch.

Argentina’s return

South Africa made their displeasure known when NZ Rugby effectively dissolved the old Super Rugby in 2020, but the South Americans were the real losers.

The Jaguares were the real deal. They had established themselves as a genuine Super Rugby threat, and then suddenly they were back to the old model of having their best players scattered throughout Europe.

It’s no surprise, therefore, that talks about the Jaguares returning to Super Rugby have taken place.

Gallo Images/Getty Images The Cheetahs beat the Lions on their way to winning the Currie Cup last year, but they play no part in the United Rugby Championship.

A bridge to South Africa

The Bulls, Stormers, Sharks and Lions are happy in the United Rugby Championship in Europe, but there are other ambitious unions such as the Free State Cheetahs and Pumas who would like to take part in a professional competition.

Stuff understands that the Super Rugby door is not shut to South Africa, particularly if they could form a composite team to run out of Perth, where expats form a key part of the rugby community.

As a concept, it certainly is somewhat left-field, but South African rugby appears to have accepted a future in which it has a foot in both hemispheres, and the Cheetahs and Pumas contested the Currie Cup final in 2023.

Watch this space.

Koki Nagahama/Getty Images Former Wallabies No 10 Bernard Foley scores against Suntory Sungoliath in a JRLO semifinal in Tokyo last year.

How Japan fits in

The chances of the Sunwolves’ second coming are slim to non-existent. The big corporations that fund the teams in the Japan Rugby League One competition don’t want to be part of Super Rugby.

What they want is a cross-border competition at the end of the respective seasons to promote their brands (Panasonic, Toshiba etc), and the Chiefs and Blues are testing the waters with exhibition fixtures against the top Japanese sides next February.

It’s unlikely that a full cross-border competition will be set up in the short term, but Stuff understands that one idea is doing the rounds: an eventual switch to a top six finals series in Super Rugby, with the next six on the ladder playing the top six in Japan in the same three-week window as the Super Rugby finals.

Would the Japanese go for it?

The state of the game

Behind closed doors, NZ Rugby power-brokers are concerned about the stop-start nature of tests, a lack of evidence that the head-contact process is actually improving player welfare despite all the yellow and red cards, and the fact that some tests taking more than 100 minutes (excluding halftime breaks).

Super Rugby, therefore, is likely to continue to prioritise the flow of the game, and limit the intervention of the TMO for serious acts of foul play only. Super Rugby started down this path in 2023 and it won’t turn back, especially after a Rugby World Cup that featured constant claims of inconsistency and mistakes from match officials.