Rugby Australia chair Hamish McLennan refuses to resign, setting scene for divisive vote on future

Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan is digging in and will force member unions to a protracted vote on his future after rejecting a call from six rebel state unions to resign.

Ahead of a third emergency meeting of the RA board on Sunday afternoon, McLennan declared he doesn’t intend to stand down after being sent a letter of no confidence by the Queensland, ACT, West Australian, South Australia, Tasmanian and Northern Territory state unions on Friday.

The under-siege chairm was given a deadline of 5pm Sunday (7pm NZ Time) to resign before the states would formally call for an extraordinary general meeting, where they would seek to vote McLennan out as a director.

But ahead of the deadline, McLennan declared he would not be standing down and would take the messy battle to a show of hands at an EGM.

Sources close to the boardroom discussions, who spoke on the condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the talks, said the board was split in its support for McLennan.

“As Tom Petty famously sung, I won’t back down,” McLennan told The Australian Financial Review on Sunday. “This is a classic case of the tail wagging the dog.”

McLennan told The Australian he would depart if he lost the vote at an EGM, which must be held within 60 days of a request from two member unions.

“Bring on an EGM and let’s clear this up once and for all, otherwise the division and backstabbing will continue,” McLennan said.

“The purpose of the EGM should be a referendum on fixing the constitution and centralisation. This is our moment. If I lose the vote I will happily walk. For those who vote against me, if they lose, they should walk and we’ll unify around fixing the game”.

The six state unions believe they have sufficient votes locked in to oust McLennan, with nine of the available 16 votes.

The rebel state unions did not include NSW Rugby, the Waratahs, Rugby Victoria, the Melbourne Rebels or the Rugby Union Players Association in their plans to roll McLennan, which were formulated in a series of secret phone hook-ups recently.

McLennan believes the Waratahs, Rebels and Force will vote for him and if Rugby Victoria, NSW Rugby and RUPA all side with the chairman, too, McLennan must flip one of the rebel state unions to survive.

But that may depend on how quickly an EGM is called, given the Waratahs deed of ownership is due to be transferred to Rugby Australia on January 1, 2024. After that, the Waratahs vote has to be voided under the RA constitution, and that could increase the rebel unions’ majority from 9-7 to 9-6.

SUPPLIED Wallabies coach Eddie Jones defends the selection No 10 Carter Gordon against the All Blacks during a press conference in Dunedin.

NSW Rugby last week officially signed over the Waratahs to Rugby Australia as part of the governing body’s centralisation plans and the Rebels are poised to also “integrate” with RA shortly.

Rebels chairman Paul Docherty issued a public statement of support for McLennan on Saturday, saying Melbourne believed the best path towards a new and effective centralised structure for Australian rugby was continuing under the McLennan plan. Docherty is also a Rugby Victoria director and the Rebels are closely aligned with the state union.

The NSW Rugby Union board were due to have a phone hook-up on Sunday afternoon to discuss their position in the event of an EGM being called. Given the deed of ownership isn’t officially transferred to Rugby Australia until January 1, NSWRU still holds the Waratahs vote – and three in total.

Following a statement of support on Saturday from Andrew and Nicola Forrest – who own the Western Force – McLennan is confident the Perth Super Rugby franchise will vote for him.

The Rugby Union Players Association board determines how its vote is deployed, and chief executive Justin Harrison said on Sunday the players’ union was still in an information gathering phase.