'Smear campaign' behind ousting, Rugby Australia chair Hamish McLennan claims after quitting

Former Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan has blamed a co-ordinated smear campaign by the state unions for his ousting and believes the decision was one made due to “money and control”.

McLennan resigned from the Rugby Australia board during an emergency meeting on Sunday night.

McLennan lost the support of fellow Rugby Australia directors after a letter of no confidence from six state unions, which stated the organisations no longer had faith in the direction he was taking the game.

The move came after a disastrous Rugby World Cup campaign for Australia and the resignation of Wallabies coach Eddie Jones last month after 10 months in the role.

“I think this is all about money and control at the end of the day, so we’ll see how it plays out. I just think there’s no doubt there’s been a coordinated campaign to smear me,” he told 2GB’s Ben Fordham on Monday morning.

“The results of the World Cup were pretty poor, but I think we’ve got to look at the underlying reasons and the fact is the system’s broken, and we’ve got to fix it.”

McLennan said he believed the move was a play from the state unions to gain more control within the organisation and said his ousting would create more division within Rugby Australia, not less.

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images Rugby Australia chair Hamish McLennan has resigned after losing a vote to remain in the role.

“I’m philosophical. It doesn’t matter. No one died at the end of the day, and it’s just a game. At the end of that important one, and one that I love,” he said.

“But at the end of the day, there’s a war going on in the Ukraine, there’s a war between Israel and Hamas. And that’s real stuff that really matters.”

Following the vote, McLennan was invited to stay on as a Rugby Australia director, however, he resigned. Former Wallabies centre Dan Herbert was voted in as interim chair.

In a statement released after the ousting, Rugby Australia acknowledged McLennan’s work in keeping rugby afloat during COVID-19 but said the move was necessary for much-needed “reform”.

“He (McLennan) departs the role of chair having been a central figure in Australia securing the hosting rights to major rugby events that will inspire generations of players and supporters, as well as delivering the current broadcast rights deal and helping to turn around the governing body’s financial position,” the RA statement said.

Matt King/Getty Images Hamish McLennan's appointment of Eddie Jones as Wallabies coach proved an unmitigated disaster.

Only hours before his removal as chair late on Sunday night, McLennan posed for pictures in his North Shore home and publicly declared readiness to fight for his future, following a “coup attempt” launched by six state unions on Friday night.

The Sydney Morning Herald revealed the rebel group – which comprised the Queensland, ACT, West Australian, Tasmanian, South Australian and Northern Territory Rugby Unions – had moved to oust McLennan, and jointly sent letters of no confidence to the RA chairman and the RA board.

With enough votes to remove McLennan as an RA director at an extraordinary general meeting, the rebel state unions urged McLennan to resign, but the advice was rejected. Even after a deadline of 5pm on Saturday was extended by 24 hours, the combative chairman declared on Sunday he was prepared to take the matter to a vote at an EGM.

However, McLennan would have had a fight on his hands to survive an EGM, with the rebel unions confident they had nine of the 16 votes in the Rugby Australia membership locked up.

The Rugby Australia board called a meeting late on Sunday and the chair position was put up for a new vote.

In a letter to the Rugby Australia board on Friday, the rebel state unions said they’d lost faith in McLennan’s leadership.

“We do not believe Mr McLennan has been acting in the best interests of our game,” the state unions’ letter to the RA board said.

“We no longer have any trust or faith in his leadership, or the direction in which he is taking rugby in Australia.

“This request is not about opposition to Rugby Australia’s centralisation proposals – we remain committed to supporting high-performance alignment. This is instead a deep concern about the performance of Mr McLennan as chair, and the damage done to the game by his performance. We have not made this decision lightly.”

McLennan responded by saying he believed the coup attempt was linked to Rugby Australia’s push for centralisation, and driven by the two main states who oppose RA taking commercial control of their business, Queensland Rugby and ACT Rugby.

Roni Bintang/Getty Images Hamish McLennan's occasionally provocative comments and impulsive leadership style proved polarising.

All Super Rugby states have agreed in principle to a high-performance alignment, but only NSW Rugby has so far gone further and handed full control of its Super Rugby side, the Waratahs, to Rugby Australia. The Melbourne Rebels are expected to follow shortly.

McLennan received public support on Saturday from billionaires Andrew and Nicola Forrest, who own the Western Force, and Melbourne Rebels chairman Paul Docherty, and the boss of Wallabies’ major sponsor Cadbury also backed McLennan’s leadership in a media report.

McLennan, a well-known Sydney business figure who is also chairman of the REA Group, deputy chair of Magellan Financial Group and a former chief executive of Network Ten, became chairman of Rugby Australia during a difficult time for sport in 2020.

With rugby under major financial strain due to the Covid-19 pandemic, McLennan cut A$31 million (NZ$33.7 million) in costs from the Rugby Australia business, secured a significant loan and said later the organisation had come very close to going under.

In 2022, McLennan was later instrumental in helping Australia secure the hosting rights for the 2027 Rugby World Cup and the 2029 Women’s Rugby World Cup In the same year McLennan also negotiated an extra A$8 million (NZ$8.7 million) a year from the New Zealand Rugby Union to play in Super Rugby in 2023 and 2024.

But while many welcomed McLennan’s willingness to stand up to New Zealand and rival codes in Australia, his occasionally provocative comments and impulsive leadership style proved polarising.

McLennan came under fire after signing NRL recruit Joseph Suaalii on a contract worth a reported $1.6 million (NZ$1.74 million) a year; a giant sum many critics argued should have been spent on community rugby.

McLennan’s also wore much of the blame for the failed recruitment of Jones as coach, which backfired badly this year. Though he rejected the suggestion it was a “captain’s pick”, McLennan did the deal for Jones to return to the Wallabies on a five-year contract.

But after a disastrous Rugby World Cup where the coach selected an inexperienced side and did a job interview with Japan before the tournament, the coach departed less than a year into his tenure.