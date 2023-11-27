Worrying signs as offloads and ball-in-play time fall at Rugby World Cup - and tackles soar

ANALYSIS: The conservative tactics that now dominate rugby have been reflected in the statistics from the Rugby World Cup in France.

According to data from Opta, there are now fewer offloads per game than at any point in Rugby World Cup history, while the average number of phases per possession plummeted to 1.8 in 2023, compared to 3 in 2019.

Box kicking, meanwhile, has continued to rise, with 25% of all kicks now classified as box kicks, compared to just 5% in the first Rugby World Cup in 1987.

Ball-in-play time at the Rugby World Cup in France was 34.18 minutes per game, Opta said, a marginal decrease from the 34.21 recorded at the 2019 edition, the highest on record.

While 34.18 per game is still historically high, the decrease will still be a concern to the game lawmakers as some games at the Rugby World Cup took more than 100 minutes to conclude, excluding the halftime breaks.

The decrease in offloads throughout Rugby World Cup history has been stark.

There were 30 offloads per game at the 1987 Rugby World Cup, Opta said, but that has now fallen to just 13.8 at the 2023 Rugby World Cup, down from 17 in 2011, 16 in 2015 and 15.1 in 2019.

“Teams are now opting to play a lower risk form of rugby,” Opta said. “The inaugural World Cup saw 30 offloads per match – over double the total of the 2023 tournament – and passes out of contact have declined almost every year, except for a slight resurgence in 2011.

“Unsurprisingly, there has been a strong correlation with this risk-averse style of play and the number of turnovers conceded per game.

“Once again, the total conceded in the 2023 Rugby World Cup was less than half of the 1987 edition – though this has remained steady since 2007.”

Opta did not release the number of kicks per game, although Warren Gatland noted in a column after the first round of games that the average number of kicks per game had gone through the roof.

”Across the eight games of the opening round, there was an average of 56.9 kicks per game, the highest total since the 1995 World Cup in South Africa,” Gatland wrote.

There were 39.3 kicks per game at the 2015 Rugby World Cup record, the lowest on record.

The risk-free approach adopted by teams in France was also reflected in another statistic – the tackle count.

Tackle numbers exploded in 2023, leaping to 169 per game, up from 129 in 2019 and 119 in 2015. Remarkably, there were only 48 tackles per game at the 1987 Rugby World Cup.

Themba Hadebe/AP Trends in the game are moving in the opposite direction to the way the All Blacks want to play.

“Tackle success rates have also risen over the course of the nine editions of the Rugby World Cup, the inaugural edition seeing 70% of attempted tackles completed, peaking at 88% in 2011 and remaining well above 80% since,” Opta said.

“Again, increases in the size and physicality of players could partly explain the improvements in this area.

“...Defensive systems have improved too, helping defenders to come out on top more often than before, utilising greater line speed to snuff out early attacks and improving general organisation within open play.”

The statistics make worrying reading for the future of the game, with research showing the tackler is at greatest risk of head injury – and the volume and intensity of tackles is clearly rising.

World champions South Africa only ranked 7th in the tournament for line breaks and defenders beaten, and 8th in offloads.