Players' boss Rob Nichol fires warning shot at provincial unions over NZ Rugby reform

Blues coach and former All Black says New Zealand women are in danger of being left behind on international stage.

New Zealand Rugby Players Association chief executive Rob Nichol has warned that any watering down of the recommendations made by the governance review into New Zealand Rugby simply won’t wash with the players, describing the review as “a fork in the road moment” for the game.

Crucially, the review called for an independent board to be established to run the game, and disputed the argument that the 26 provincial unions were the “owners” of NZ Rugby.

The NZRPA has strongly endorsed the review’s findings, while the provincial unions are understood to have sent a letter to NZ Rugby acknowledging that change is required.

Nichol said he had not seen the correspondence from the provincial unions to NZ Rugby, but raised the alarm at a NZME report that suggested the provincial unions might still want input and influence over director appointments.

“Just to be very clear, some of the most crucial aspects of the recommendations are that we end up with an independent board,” Nichol said.

“To get an independent board, you need a robust and independent appointments panel to make those appointments.

“And so the moment you change the makeup of that appointments panel to be made up of stakeholders, then you're compromising the independence of the process by which the board is getting elected.

“...from our perspective, it is up to the game, led by NZ Rugby, to implement those recommendations.

“I do not know why we would even contemplate doing something other than what was recommended.

“They were the experts that we all agreed upon. The report itself is a quality piece of work.

“They're not the kind of recommendations that you want to start playing around with. That's the biggest risk we face.”

The review, led by chair David Pilkington, was published in August and contained a sweeping set of recommendations that would transform the way rugby is run, reducing the influence of the provincial unions in the process.

IAIN MCGREGOR/Stuff NZRPA chief executive Rob Nichol, right, with All Blacks great Richie McCaw.

NZ Rugby chair Dame Patsy Reddy has already signalled that NZ Rugby supports its findings, but the provincial unions also need to be on board for the recommendations to pass.

The NZRPA has already shown it is more than willing to take a fight into the public arena, as it did with NZ Rugby over the first version of the Silver Lake deal, and the issue of independent directors looms as another red line for the organisation.

“The game is owned by the people of New Zealand,” Nichol said. “We owe it to the country and we owe it to the New Zealanders to get this right.

“The experts have told us what right looks like, so it's really just about getting on and implementing those recommendations.”

The review also contained some challenging conclusions for the players’ association itself.

Notably, it said that there were too many professional players in New Zealand participating in unsustainable competitions.

As a result, a future NZ Rugby board could, in theory, seek to downsize the NPC – with obvious implications for professional players in Aotearoa.

Asked if he would engage with NZ Rugby in that instance, Nichol said: “Absolutely.

“If it's in the best interest of the game in this country, let's get in there and have the conversation.

“That's what we read in the report. There are a lot of challenges in the game at the moment, and we need to be addressing those challenges.

“That's the vulnerability you've got to show.

“From a professional players’ perspective, we did not do this thinking, ‘All this is going to benefit professional players’.

“But we wanted it because we felt very, very strongly that it was in the best interest of rugby in this country.”