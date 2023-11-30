Scott Robertson faces back-to-back tests in SA in daunting first-year All Blacks schedule

The former star said he was excited to see the impact Robertson would have on the All Blacks now he has taken the reins.

There will be no gentle settling-in period for new All Blacks coach Scott Robertson – in fact, he has been handed one of the toughest test schedules in recent memory.

The All Blacks will play up to 15 tests in 2024, including a two-test tour of South Africa against the world champion Springboks, and likely tests against Ireland, France and England on the end-of-year tour.

The full 2024 schedule hasn’t been officially confirmed by New Zealand Rugby, but it is already promoting tours packages on its social media channels.

The All Blacks will face Rassie Erasmus and the Springboks twice in South Africa in August/September - a repeat of their schedule in 2022 – while there will also be tests in Japan, the UK, Ireland, France and Italy in October/November.

The tests against Japan and England have already been locked in for October 26 and November 2 next year, but the tour itinerary strongly indicates that those tests will be followed by fixtures against all the other Six Nations countries, bar Wales.

Robertson, therefore, will face tests on the road against the sides currently ranked No 1 (South Africa), No 2 (Ireland), No 4 (France) and No 5 (England) in the world.

The All Blacks have already confirmed they will begin their campaign with a two-test series against England in New Zealand next July.

A home test against Fiji is also on the cards, while a potential return test in Fiji has also been discussed.

The Rugby Championship will follow in August and September, with Robertson set to face the Wallabies home and away, while the All Blacks are due to host Argentina twice.

Robertson has an incredible winning record at provincial and Super Rugby level, but has already acknowledged the challenges of test rugby.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Scott Robertson’s first year as All Blacks coach will present plenty of challenges.

"At test level it is different,” Robertson told Stuff.

“Having been at the World Cup, they are bigger bodies, there are more small moments that have big margins on them.

"The kicking game is so critical, the defensive game and the discipline. So how can you embed those core things early? You can be open to all information or be really, really clear.

"The error rate is much lower [than Super Rugby], and they are bigger, stronger and faster athletes who are highly skilled. The margins are small, so you have to prepare for them.

"It is like finals footy.''