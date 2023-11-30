The Ineligible All Blacks XV that Scott Robertson can't pick

The former star said he was excited to see the impact Robertson would have on the All Blacks now he has taken the reins.

ANALYSIS: New Zealand Rugby doesn’t want to change its selection policy to pick players from overseas.

It’s a policy that has served the All Blacks well, although it frequently comes up for discussion – especially after a Rugby World Cup when players leave on overseas deals.

But, who will actually be unavailable for new All Blacks coach Scott Robertson next year?

Players such as Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick, Dane Coles and Aaron Smith have retired from test rugby, so were unavailable anyway, while Sam Cane, Ardie Savea and potentially Beauden Barrett will be available for selection in 2024 after a season in Japan.

You could still field a handy XV of those who are out of All Blacks contention, but it’s debatable whether it’s strong enough to force a huge change in All Blacks selection policy.

15 George Bridge (Montpellier): The former Crusader, 28, can play anywhere in the back three and is well-known for his work rate.

14 Matt Proctor (Melbourne Rebels): More of a centre of course, but the 31-year-old is classy enough to slot in anywhere along the backline.

13 Jack Goodhue (Castres): Knee injuries have held him back, but he put together some strong form for the Crusaders last season.

12 Ngani Laumape (Kobelco Kobe Steelers): The powerhouse midfielder was a fan favourite at the Hurricanes, but was lost to New Zealand rugby as he headed to France and then Japan.

11 Leicester Fainga’anuku (Toulon): Couldn’t be persuaded to stay in New Zealand despite being an automatic selection under Robertson at the Crusaders.

10 Richie Mo’unga (Toshiba Brave Lupus): The big loss. Inked a three-year deal in Japan despite finally claiming the All Blacks No 10 jersey.

9 Brad Weber (Stade Francais): The popular former Chief is now in the Top 14 after years of consistently good performances in New Zealand.

8 Pita Gus Sowakula (Clermont): The Fijian-born loose forward is another player who has gone to France, where rugby is enjoying something of a boom.

7 Lachlan Boshier (Panasonic Wild Knights): With Sam Cane ahead of him at the Chiefs and All Blacks, the talented No 7 left relatively early to join Robbie Deans in Japan.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Scott Robertson and Richie Mo'unga celebrate after winning the Super Rugby Pacific final against the Chiefs in June.

6 Shannon Frizell (Toshiba Brave Lupus): The All Blacks are annoyed he left for Japan just as he had cracked the code in test rugby.

5 Tom Robinson (Toyota Verblitz): The versatile former Blues lock/loose forward is a high-impact player, although he has struggled with injuries during his career.

4 Josh Dickson (Toyota Verblitz): The former Otago and Highlanders stalwart couldn’t quite crack the All Blacks, but his size will be missed in Dunedin.

3 Nepo Laulala (Toulouse): The 32-year-old’s performance off the bench in the Rugby World Cup final confirmed that he remains a scrummager of the highest order.

2 Liam Coltman (Lyon): The veteran former Highlanders hooker made a name for himself as a strong scrummage and breakdown operator.

1 Karl Tu’inukuafe (Montpellier): The 27-cap All Black, 30, made his name as one of the best scrummagers in New Zealand.