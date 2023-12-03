Kelly Brazier scores 100th career try as Black Ferns Sevens progress to semifinals in Dubai

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe (file pic) scored New Zealand’s opening try against Brazil in their quarterfinal in Dubai.

Kelly Brazier scored her 100th try for the Black Ferns Sevens as they booked their spot in the semifinals of the World Series’ opening Dubai event.

New Zealand again had to overcome a scratchy start, where they conceded a try in the opening minute, to overpower Brazil 26-14 in Sunday's quarterfinal.

The victory extended their winning streak to 40, but it wasn't without a few nervous moments with Brazil putting up a strong performance and taking it to the Ferns.

The Black Ferns Sevens will take on Canada in Sunday’s semifinal (10.20pm NZ time) after they pipped Ireland 14-12 in the second quarterfinal.

Brazil, who had never beaten the New Zealand women, made a dream start, scoring after just 50 seconds.

It was a rough start for the Black Ferns Sevens with Michaela Blyde missing a rare tackle, allowing Mariana Nicolau to break out from her own 22m line and send the ball to Andressa Alves, who scored.

Stung by an early 7-0 deficit, it didn't take long for New Zealand to hit back, scoring immediately through Portia Woodman-Wickliffe.

Ashley Vlotman/Getty Images Kelly Brazier scored her 100th career sevens try in New Zealand's quarterfinal win over Brazil in Dubai.

The Black Ferns Sevens took the lead for the first time with Tenika Willison snatching the ball from the base of the Brazil scrum close to the line and scoring.

Holding a 12-7 halftime lead, New Zealand pulled away on the scoreboard with a Mahina Paul try midway through the second half. She had too much pace for the Brazilian defence, racing away from a Jorja Miller offload.

Brazil didn’t drop their heads and set up a tense finish with a length of the field breakout try from Gabriela Lima.

With Brazil sniffing a major upset over the Sevens powerhouse, the turning point came with Manaia Nuku and Miller producing powerful defence to deny a promising Brazilian attacking raid.

Alena Saili took off up the field and Brazier finished, scoring her 100th career sevens try to clinch victory.

Captain Sarah Hirini was unavailable again for New Zealand with a leg injury sustained in the second match against Great Britain on Saturday. The injury will likely keep her out for the rest of the tournament.

On the opening day on Saturday, the Black Ferns Sevens won all three of their pool games to advance to the knockout stage.

It wasn’t always convincing, with the side needing a late try from Hirini to prevent a shock defeat to South Africa in their first game, triumphing 19-14.

New Zealand displayed greater accuracy in their next game, overcoming Great Britain 43-7, and then edged past Fiji 29-21.

The Black Ferns Sevens held on late when Fiji knocked on from a restart and Nuku raced away to set up Paul to dot down for the decisive try.