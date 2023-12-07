Crusaders lose crown as Australasia's best sporting team

Blues coach and former All Black says New Zealand women are in danger of being left behind on international stage.

Despite winning a seventh Super Rugby title in succession, the Crusaders have been usurped by the Penrith Panthers as the premier sporting team in the region.

The Crusaders won the award last year and were also presented with a $10,000 prize, but they finished in third place this year in the annual rankings compiled by Platinum Asset Management and Gain Line Analytics.

Penrith claimed the top spot and A-League Mens’ champions Melbourne City finished in second spot.

Platinum/Gain Line said in a statement that the Crusaders “missed out on winning with more weight [given] to win-loss record than outcomes in knock-out matches”.

The Crusaders lost four matches in the regular season in Super Rugby Pacific, before beating the Fijian Drua, the Blues and the Chiefs in the knockout stages.

Encouragingly for New Zealand rugby, the Blues were ranked 17th in the list of best teams, up six places on their 2022 ranking, while the Chiefs were ranked 20th, having not featured in the top 25 in 2022.

The Waratahs Women, who play in the Super Rugby W competition in Australia, were the only other rugby team in the top 25.

Platinum/Gain Line do not rank national teams in any code.

The Panthers claimed top spot after winning their third NRL Premiership in succession under former Warriors coach Ivan Cleary.

Panthers rugby league chief executive Matt Cameron said in a statement: “On behalf of everyone at Penrith Panthers, we are extremely proud of our recent success.

“I’d like to pay tribute to our head coach Ivan Cleary, whose exceptional leadership has truly eased the path for everyone's role on the team.

“Our team is youthful in terms of player age, yet our success has allowed them to mature within the game, understanding the essential elements needed to achieve it.

“Our first grade team stands as a testament to meticulous planning, robust development strategies, and the vital attribute of patience exhibited by our senior administrators. It's crucial for us to maintain our resolve.

“We're fortunate to have a steadfast board and supportive senior management who've backed every step of our journey”.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Scott Barrett holds the Super Rugby Pacific trophy after the Crusaders beat the Chiefs in Hamilton.

The Platinum/Gain Line methodology looks at how aligned teams are in every part of their organisation, and how this leads to better results.

“Our annual analysis looks at every game in Australasian sporting competitions conducting a home/away or equivalent competition with Australian teams,” it said in a statement.

“Rankings consider rolling five-year outcomes (2019-2023), for 21 competitions, including 10 women’s leagues, and unisex esports, covering over 8400 individual matches.

“ABST [Australia’s best sporting team] evolved from Platinum and Gain Line working together and brings an analytical approach to understanding how relationships within teams (‘cohesion’) impact outcomes.

“This is often overlooked as conventional analysis tends to study talent and leadership. ABST seeks to measure and recognise success while emphasising that the way a team is built is critical.”

AT A GLANCE

Top 25 sporting teams in Australasia (New Zealand teams in bold)

1 Penrith Panthers (NRL)

2 Melbourne City (A-League Men)

3 Crusaders (Super Rugby)

4 UNSW Wests (Men’s water polo)

5 Adelaide Crows (AFLW)

6 Sydney Kings (NBL)

7 Melbourne Demons (AFLW)

8 Brisbane Lions (AFLW)

9 Sydney FC (A League Women)

10 Perth Scorchers (Big Bash League)

11 Chiefs Esports Club

12 Adelaide Strikers (Women’s Big Bash League)

13 Brisbane Lions (AFL)

14 Western Australia (Sheffield Shield)

Matt King/Getty Images Panthers halfback Nathan Cleary poses with the Provan-Summons Trophy after winning the 2023 NRL grand final match against the Brisbane Broncos.

15 CBR Brave (Australian Ice Hockey League)

16 Tasmanian Tigers (Women’s National Cricket League)

17 Blues (Super Rugby)

18 Melbourne Boomers (WNBL)

19 Sydney Sixers (BBL)

20 Chiefs (Super Rugby)

21 NSW Waratahs (Super Rugby W)

22 Collingwood Magpies (AFL)

23 Melbourne Storm (NRL)

24 West Coast Fever (Netball)

25 Sydney Sirens (Australian Women’s Ice Hockey League)