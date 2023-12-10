Eddie Jones wins race for Japan job a month after quitting Wallabies

Forty-two days after walking away from the Wallabies, Eddie Jones has been chosen to return as head coach of Japan, according to multiple Japanese reports.

As revealed by the Sydney Morning Herald, Jones took part in a second interview for the position with a Japanese Rugby Football Union panel in a Tokyo hotel on Thursday, as one of the final two candidates alongside South African coach Frans Ludeke.

That interview followed Jones’ first interview with the JRFU via Zoom on August 25, which was also revealed by this masthead but was denied by Jones, and has continued to be repeatedly denied since.

But after the second interview, three Japanese media outlets report Jones has beaten Ludeke to the head coach job and will return to the role he held between 2012-2015.

The appointment is not yet official, with reports saying sign-off from the JRFU board is still required at a meeting on December 13. A press conference is reportedly scheduled for the same day. The JRFU has been contacted for comment.

In a further development, the Sponichi sports website also reported recently departed Wallabies general manager Chris Webb had flown to Japan and would potentially take a role in Jones’ team.

Webb has been a long-standing colleague of Jones dating back to the Wallabies in the early 2000s, and has also worked extensively in Japanese rugby. Sponichi reportedly spoke with Webb at Haneda Airport, where he said: “Nothing has been decided yet.”

Webb was contacted for comment.

“It was revealed on the 8th that Eddie Jones (63), who served in the same position from 2012 to 2015, has been confirmed to return as the next head coach (HC) of the Japan national rugby team,” the Sponichi website said, via online translation.

“If approved by the Board of Directors on the 13th, he will be officially appointed for the first time in eight years.

“Regarding the selection of the next head coach, Japan Association President Masato Tsuchida, who has a close relationship with Jones, led the return and made a secret offer to Jones, who had been Australia’s coach this spring.

“An open call was held in July, with Tokyo Bay head coach Frans Ludeke and others nominating. Final interviews were held with the two finalists in Tokyo on the 7th. As originally planned, Mr Jones was selected.”

Yahoo Sports, the website that first linked Jones with a return to the Japan role on September 12, reported it was “confirmed” that Jones “will be appointed as the new head coach of the Japan national rugby team.”

“This is his first return since leading the Japanese national team at the 2015 England Games,” a report on Yahoo Sports said, via online translation.

“The proposal has already passed the association’s selection committee and is expected to be approved at the board meeting on the 13th.”

Applications for the job closed on August 18, but since Jones was first linked with a return to Japan in September, and following the Sydney Morning Herald’s revelation about the August 25 Zoom interview ahead of the Rugby World Cup, the ex-Wallabies coach publicly denied involvement on 14 occasions.