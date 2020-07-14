Commentator Brendan Laney swears he did not drop live TV F-bomb

Brendan Laney says he used 'mucked up', not a commentator's curse in live match.

Sky TV rugby commentator Brendan Laney is adamant he did not commit the ultimate live TV sin of dropping an F-bomb during a First XV game.

Sky have examined the alleged incident, with just over 18 minutes to play between St Andrew's College and Christchurch Boys’ High School on Saturday.

“We’ve looked into this at some length and spoken with Brendan Laney, the commentator, and the wider production team,” Sky TV said.

The clash was live on TV, immediately before the Crusaders 26-15 victory over the Blues in Christchurch.

READ MORE:

* Ex-All Blacks coach Steve Hansen puts heat on World Rugby

* 'Cuffo, diesel, shoelaces': Rebels star Matt Toomua calls for end to slowing tactics in rugby

* Rugby player expected to make full recovery after neck injury

* Kieran Read and Buck Shelford rated best No 8s in the world

* Former All Black Lima Sopoaga admits hating rugby



While the match tape seemed clear both Sky and Laney disputed reports of swearing, Stuff was told.

John Bisset/Stuff Commentator Brendan Laney.

“The social media post you refer to below is edited/truncated and unfortunately does not include the next few moments where Laney clearly and unequivocally repeats what he said; again saying ‘mucked up’,

“Brendan Laney is upset this has happened – not so much for him, but for the young man who has been caught up in an unfair and inaccurate online discussion.”

Getty Images St Andrew's College celebrates a rare victory over Christchurch Boys High School.

When Boys’ High was awarded a penalty around 15 metres out from the try line, first five-eighth James White attempted to put the ball in the corner for an attacking lineout.

He overcooked it and kicked the ball dead in goal.

"He's f****d that up ... completely," Laney appeared to say.

“He's kicked it dead ... really mucked that up. What a shame."

Getty Images Isileli Saumaki celebrates following St Andrew's win on Saturday.

The missed touch finder came at a critical time with Boys’ High trailing 14-24.

St Andrew's College went on to score a rare victory over Boys’ High 24-19.

Christ's College and St Andrew's are the only unbeaten teams in the UC Championship - the First XV competition that covers the Crusaders region.

Laney, 46, is a former rugby international, who played 20 games for Scotland, scoring 141 points. A colourful character, his rugby nickname was Chainsaw.