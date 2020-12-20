Cost of rugby injuries surges to $84 million, up $9 million from previous year

There’s been a downward trend in the number of rugby related injuries in New Zealand since 2014.

A downward trend in the number of rugby related injuries since 2015 isn’t sparing Accident Compensation Corporation’s (ACC) coffers.

ACC accepted 63,199 new claims for rugby related injuries and paid a record $84 million helping injured players recover in 2019.

That’s up from the $75 million forked out in 2018, when there was a $5 million climb from the previous year.

The number of new claims dropped each year between 2015 and 2018, before rising from 56,948 to 63,199 last year, which coincided with an increase in the number of players across the country.

There were 159,773 rugby players in 2019, up from 157,218 in 2018.

Water-related injuries were the next most expensive sport/recreation for ACC last year at $46 million, followed by football ($44m), cycling ($40m), fitness training/gym ($35m) and netball ($30m).

ACC injury prevention manager Isaac Carlson pinned the increasing rugby costs on serious injuries, such as ACL and rotator cuff tears, and the increasing cost of medical treatment.

MICHAEL BRADLEY/Getty Images ACC accepted 63,875 claims for rugby related injuries and paid more than $84 million helping them recover in 2019.

“Most of the cost comes from the fewer number of more serious injuries. We're really trying to narrow in where are people getting seriously hurt, where they are requiring a lot of medical treatment and rehab, they are off work, it has a big disruption on their life. That's where the cost is,” Carlson said.

“It's one of the things that we are constantly mindful of is ensuring we've got a sustainable scheme. The costs are a really important factor. I guess looking at the big picture, we're trying to have the biggest impact on the prevention factor, so ultimately trying to see those costs come down.”

ACC is expecting a significant drop in both new claims and costs this year due to the impact of Covid-19 on both club and national competitions such as the Heartland Championship.

Almost 40,000 new claims have been tallied through 2020 to date, including 9583 in Auckland and 5731 in Canterbury, although that number is expected to increase.

“We're still counting it, because while it started later the season it went longer. So, we're still trying to count the claims coming in and trying to factor for that. But, overall, it will be a year when numbers are down quite significantly based on previous years,” Carlson said.

Asked if there was a figure ACC aspired to get down to, Carlson said there wasn’t a “hard number”.

“We look at how things go over time and what trends are doing. Since 2014, it's been a relatively positive trend. We'll have to factor for Covid this year and probably what the seasons look like over the next couple of years, they may very well be disrupted seasons.”

Derek Flynn/Fairfax NZ/Marlborough Express The number of injury claims in 2020 is well down on recent years due to Covid-19 disrupting the rugby calendar.

The most common rugby-related injuries were sprains and strains, although Carlson was less concerned about those because most people didn’t require more than physiotherapy sessions, and didn’t require time off work.

Rather, the emphasis is on knee, shoulder and head injuries, and the concerning number of young people between 10-14 fronting with serious injuries, such as ACL ruptures.

That’s where RugbySmart comes in, an injury prevention programme launched in 2001 which has been credited with preventing an estimated 25,000 claims the past four years alone.

It first focussed on addressing the alarming number of spinal injuries in the game, and has since all but eliminated spinal cord injuries in rugby, Carlson said.

“Obviously, head injuries are a big focus and an important focus that we continue to focus in on,” he said.

About 2000 claims for concussion are received annually, Carlson said. It’s an area increasingly in the spotlight with news a group of former high profile players are planning legal action against World Rugby, the governing body they say failed to protect them.

SUPPLIED/Stuff ACCâs Head of Injury Prevention Isaac Carlson

“If you go back over time, it was an injury no one would come forward and claim for or report. That attitude has shifted and changed a lot with the education that's gone into the risks associated with head injuries,” Carlson said.

“It just really highlights the need for us to focus on the prevention aspects of head injuries, and how we can continue to encourage people to be mindful of what's needed to prevent these injuries. They can have a significant impact, so we really can't take our focus off that.”

Carlson said preventing costly knee, shoulder and head injuries came down to education, which will be helped by the recent expansion of RugbySmart.

ACC recently increased their investment in the programme to $9.3 million over the next five years.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images NZ Rugby boss Mark Robinson.

The most important factors in addressing on-field injuries were physical conditioning and skill and technique, Carlson said.

“It comes down to the time that’s put into training and preparation. Often, we see people not putting the time into training, not having the appropriate physical condition for the level of game they’re playing.

“For rugby, it’s tackle technique...most of the injuries happen in the contact part of the game and it is people having their head in the wrong position...or the body is not physically up to playing at that level.”

RugbySmart requires every coach in New Zealand to attend annual education workshops, which are delivered via provincial unions.

ALL BLACKS All Blacks flanker Ardie Savea shows off his new hot-pink mouthguard after raising the ire of NZ Rugby for not wearing one.

“Rugby is at the heart of many New Zealand communities and plays a significant role in the lives of many of us. Through rugby, we believe we have an opportunity to help make positive social change, and our partnership with ACC helps us to do this,” New Zealand Rugby boss Mark Robinson said.

“Our goal for RugbySmart is for everyone involved in our game to be safer, healthier and more active. We’re committed to achieving that outcome.”

AT A GLANCE

Annual number of new rugby union claims accepted by ACC since 2015

2015 – 64,067

2016 – 62,763

2017 – 58,591

2018 – 56,938

2019 – 63,199

2020 (YTD) – 38,772

Annual cost of active claims since 2015

2015 – $67 million

2016 – $68 million

2017 – $70 million

2018 – $75 million

2019 – $84 million

Annual active cost of sports and recreation injuries in New Zealand in 2019

$84m – rugby union

$46m – water-related injuries

$44m – football

$40m – cycling

$35m – fitness training/gym

$30m – netball

$28m – snow sports

$18m – rugby league

$17.5m – mountain biking

$17.5m – basketball

$14m – touch rugby

$9m – hockey

$8m – jogging

Top five regions for rugby injuries over the past 10 years (2010 – 2019)