'Nobody knows the struggles they go through': Norm Maxwell's wife details ex-All Black's concussion battle

The wife of former All Black Norm Maxwell has opened up on his post-career health struggles as she backed calls urging New Zealand Rugby to do more to help players dealing with the effects of concussion.

Maxwell was a hard-nosed lock for Northland, Canterbury, the Crusaders and the All Blacks, playing 36 tests between 1999-2004.

But, as his wife Jesica Buezas revealed, playing all that rugby at the elite level has taken a severe toll on his body.

Buezas shared a Stuff article on Facebook about Irene Gottlieb-Old, the wife of former All Black Geoff Old who wants NZR to set up a “special fund’’ to assist those players who are suffering from cognitive issues that they believe are a direct consequence of their time in the sport.

Buezas praised Gottlieb-Old for raising the issue as she detailed the issues facing Maxwell.

"As a partner of a former All Black I've seen what it’s like to live with pain EVERY DAY," Buezas wrote.

"I've seen what is [sic] like to be sensitive to artificial light, to get a migraine for days if you don't protect yourself with sunglasses and hat. I've seen the struggle.

"I've seen my little son having to be aware of his dad's pain when they play. Having to be careful with his neck.

"I've seen how they charged him 450$ for an x-ray cause those injuries were a long time ago.

"I think it's time to take action and make the difference and protect the players. Those players give everything on the field every match and feel the pressure of having to win every time cause the jersey is too heavy. And when they finished their careers nobody knows the struggles they go through.

"I hope this is the beginning of a conversation that is much needed. Good on this woman for speaking up about it. We love you baby and we see you."

Earlier this week, it was revealed eight former players were planning to sue rugby union's authorities for negligence, claiming the sport has left them with permanent brain damage.

Former England hooker Steve Thompson, part of the triumphant 2003 World Cup squad, is among the group and said he can't remember a single game from that tournament.

All eight of the group has recently been diagnosed with the early signs of dementia. They blame repeated blows to the head and are understood to be seeking millions of pounds in damages.