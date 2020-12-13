What rugby can do to solve its concussion problems

ANALYSIS: There are a number of potential solutions to the head injury crisis that threatens the sport at every level.

The 'New Zealand' model

A simple solution that is gaining traction is the "New Zealand" model, which applies mainly to grass-roots level and splits players up by weight rather than age. So whereas clubs and schools in the UK would prepare teams at under-12s, under-13s and under-14s (and so on) levels, in New Zealand age does not matter.

The weight categories can vary from province to province but are usually: under 55kg, under 65kg, and under 80kg. Adult rugby is the next step, although earlier this year New Zealand Rugby also announced – to acclaim – that it was introducing a trial, weight-limited competition into adult rugby, too.

This weight-tiered model is seen as a safer and fairer version of junior rugby as it ensures there are no outrageous physicality mismatches and limits the incidence of car-crash collisions.

But this is by no means a panacea. In 2018, a study conducted by New Zealand data firm Dot Loves Data found youth players who had been forced to play with older children due to weight restrictions were more likely to leave the sport.

Michael Bradley/Stuff Former England hooker Steve Thompson (centre) is among eight former players planning to sue rugby's authorities for negligence over their treatment of concussions.

In essence, this solution presents a similar problem to gifted youngsters in the UK who play up a year. They might be too strong for their peers, it might aid their development, but there is nothing like playing with your mates.

Fewer replacements

The logic is straightforward. Fewer replacements means that the starting XV have to stay on the pitch for longer.

They will become more fatigued, therefore the frequency and severity of collisions over 80 minutes will drop. Although the players will still be just as fresh at the start, one of the principal causes of chronic traumatic encephalopathy is regular, moderate bangs to the head. It is hoped that with players more fatigued these collisions will be more infrequent.

David Rogers/Getty Images Fewer replacements has been touted as one way to reduce the amount of concussions.

Signs of the growing importance and influence of a replacements' bench to a team's performance have not exactly been subtle; the vernacular says it all. "Game-changers", "finishers" and "impact players" are all terms used to describe what was, until rugby turned professional, one forward and one back sitting on the bench. For the most extreme example of rugby's replacement malaise, we can turn to South Africa's "bomb squad" in the 2019 World Cup final, where six, fresh 18-stone breeze blocks joined the match in the second half.

While a tweak in rugby's use of replacements would aid the professional game, deciphering which levels any change stretches down to would be a different task. Teams in English community leagues already play with differing levels of replacements compared to their professional counterparts. In National League One and Two, teams are allowed five replacements; in the Premier division – the fifth tier – and below, teams are only allowed three.

At schoolboy level, teams often name a match-day 22, while at youth club level, replacements and squad sizes are often entirely unrestricted.

The question is whether any modifications at the professional level would have to filter down; governing bodies will be wary of broadening the chasm between the professional and community games.

Michael Dodge/Getty Images Players who suffer head knocks at the professional level have to leave the field for a 12-minute assessment.

Limit contact in training

Calls to scrap full-contact training – often known as "bone-on-bone" – were included in the 15-point manifesto delivered by former rugby players with early onset dementia this week. Numerous clubs and national sides have been limiting this for many years, but these players are calling for more progress.

James Haskell, the former England flanker, argued that it was a crucial first step, while concussion campaigner Chris Nowinski described it as the "such low-hanging fruit that you can kick it when you walk".

However, Rob Baxter, Exeter's director of rugby, is concerned that removing full-contact completely would lead to more injuries than it prevented if it meant players were not match-ready.

Limitations on full-contact training have already filtered down to schoolboy level, too.

Match-day management

Two demands included in that 15-point manifesto encompass this area. The first calls for concussion spotters at professional matches in England to have the power to remove a player themselves, whereas currently they pass information to an independent pitchside doctor. Secondly, they are calling for improvements in the side-line HIA assessment, which comprises a 12-minute assessment, the score of which is compared to a "baseline" mark that the potentially concussed player recorded at the beginning of the season.

Baxter, meanwhile, said that the presence of independent doctors at pitchside means that it is "impossible" for a concussed player to be returned to the pitch, while the use of head injury assessments and CogSport testing provides further safeguards.

But how will this affect the grassroots? Although great strides have been made at educating community rugby teams of the signs of a concussed player, including the introduction of the mantra "if in doubt, sit them out", the severity of some collisions in the higher national leagues will be not far off Premiership intensity.

These players should be receiving the same 12-minute HIA, and undertake the same return-to-play protocol, as the professionals.