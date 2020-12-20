New Zealand Rugby ready to change homophobia approach after 'eye-opening' study

New Zealand Rugby is prepared to make a marked shift on how it deals with homophobia, signalling a willingness to introduce “systemic change” rather than simply supporting individuals such as TJ Perenara, Brad Weber and Black Ferns players when they make a public stand.

Richard Gilhooly, NZ Rugby's General Manager People, Safety & Wellbeing, has told Stuff that new peer-reviewed research from Monash University showing the struggles of the LGBTQ sporting community in Aotearoa compared to other countries was "a little bit eye-opening”, and the national game was now ready to accept a leadership role on an issue affecting all sporting codes.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images NZ Rugby says LGBQT advocates such as All Black Brad Weber will no longer be left alone to do the heavy lifting.

“The short answer is yes,” Gilhooly said when asked if NZ Rugby was ready to take a more proactive role.

“I spoke to [academic] Erik [Denison] from Monash University and I found the research really insightful.

“It is something that we probably need to look at.”

The format and scope of that change is yet to be worked through, although academics strongly believe in the captains/coach model, where leaders at each club receive training to set the standards around the use of homophobic, sexist and racist language, even in its “casual” form.

Gilhooly said he was hopeful that homophobic language was already frowned upon at Super Rugby clubs and in provincial rugby, but admitted that addressing the issue at community level would be a greater challenge.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images From left, Black Ferns Sarah Hirini, Theresa Fitzpatrick and Ruby Tui on the NZ Rugby community rugby float at the Auckland Pride Parade in 2018.

“There are some challenges as you can probably appreciate," he said. “Looking at all the clubs and teams across the country, it's no small ask.

“So, that's probably where some discussions with the likes of government need to come in and see how we can take a broader approach around something like this.

“[But] it's not just homophobic language that it will impact on. The impact that your captains and coaches can make will actually impact things like sexist language as well.

“I think it's an action on the whole environment in terms of positive behaviours in the environment, which will ultimately lead to a more inclusive environment all round.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Labour MP Louisa Wall says ‘the luxury of rugby and now other codes just organically receiving a whole lot of young people in the continuation of the sport is over'.

MP Louisa Wall said she would keep NZ Rugby – and Sport NZ – honest in the coming years as she looked for improvement in sporting environments.

The former Silver Fern and Black Fern was frustrated at findings in the Monash University study that showed young LGBTQ Kiwis who played sport were less likely to come out than peers in other countries, five years after sporting organisations said they were going to tackle homophobic language and discrimination.

Wall sees the inability of sporting codes to provide safe environments for LGBTQ participants as nothing less than a “human rights" issue and noted that Canadian politicians had begun discussing if they needed to step in to force sporting entities to act.

“Because of the evidence and because of the public health issue with youth suicide, lawmakers are actually looking at how they legislate so that the sporting context has to be responsive and protect our young people," Wall said.

“Personally, I think that our sector is mature enough for us not to look down that they just sort of pathway to get a solution.”

Sport NZ this week launched its 'Integrity’ initiative - designed to help community sport provide a “safe, fair and inclusive environment” – but chief executive Raelene Castle told Stuff that “ultimately the [individual] sports need to have those conversations within their sporting environments”.

"The ranking we ended up having in the [Monash] survey is not where we want to be," Castle said.

”We want to see place where everyone felt included and that's why we announced this week the integrity framework, specifically the community guidance portal, around creating environments that are safe, fair and inclusive.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Sport NZ CEO Raelene Castle said her organisation had a key role to play at the community level but ‘ultimately the [individual] sports need to have those conversations within their sporting environments’.

”It should take away some of the heavy lifting around policy development away from the sports, but they can evolve it so it looks like comes directly from them.”

Gilhooly and Wall agreed generational factors were also at play, with younger athletes such as Anton Lienert-Brown and Ardie Savea unafraid to talk about mental health more generally.

Wall took aim at the 'sticks and stones will break my bones but words will never hurt me' philosophy of previous eras, noting that homophobic language led to "self-loathing, self-hatred and self harm".

But she also called on rugby to lead the way against homophobia, given its cultural prominence in the country.

“The reality of rugby and New Zealanders, it is an institution that is part of our religion," Wall said.

Chris Hyde/Getty Images TJ Perenara leads the haka before the Tri-Nations test against the Wallabies in Brisbane in November.

“Our lot of our self-esteem comes from how we perform on the rugby field and that's because of our Colonial history. That's always been my perspective, and we never excluded anybody. It's not an elitist sport like the motherland, like in the UK, where it was.”

Wall also indicated changing language and attitudes at community levels could be challenging, but said sports had to act to "be relevant”.

“I think it speaks to the fragility of some of our sports and our reliance on volunteers," she said.

“It's very difficult to compel a volunteer base to change their behaviour.

"[But] If you have a 10 per cent drop off, year-on-year, because you are disconnecting with 10 per cent of the population, you become less relevant.

“We need our sports to be sustainable, and we need our sports to be relevant.

“[But] I think the luxury of rugby and now other codes just organically receiving a whole lot of young people in the continuation of the sport is over.”

Denison welcomed NZ Rugby's position but was keen to see it backed up by a financial commitment.

“Thanks in part to the support from Raelene Castle of pioneering research, when she led Rugby Australia, we now have a better understanding of why homophobic and sexist language remains common in traditionally male sports such as rugby," he said. “We now have the science which we can use to drive the much-needed change that everyone wants.

“There is no excuse not to invest in programmes now to make sport more welcoming and fun for everyone, but especially LGBT kids.”