Slain policeman Matt Ratana named Unsung Hero at BBC Sports Personality of the Year

Slain New Zealand police officer Matt Ratana has been posthumously named the Unsung Hero award winner at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year show.

Ratana, who was originally from Hawke's Bay, was shot dead in a South London custody centre on September 25, aged 54, while working for Metropolitan Police.

He was nominated for the award by East Grinstead Rugby Club, where he was the coach at the time of his death.

BBC Matt Ratana's partner Su Bushby says his legacy for the love of rugby will live on.

His partner, Su Bushby, accepted the award on his behalf at the ceremony in Salford on Monday (NZ time).

“I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who took time to vote for Matt,” she said. “He would have felt humbled by this.

“Matt was a very special man, definitely one of a kind, he touched so many people's lives. Through his policing, gym, friends and passion for the great game of rugby, he lit up every room and every pitch with his presence, enthusiasm and smile.

“I am honoured to be here standing here to accept this award tonight. Matt is, and always will be, my hero.”

Ratana attended Palmerston North Boys’ High School and Otago University, then in 1989 moved to England to play rugby for London Irish.

He arrived at the East Grinstead around four years ago, managing the colts team before becoming the head coach.

Gareth Fuller/Getty Images Former All Black Zinzan Brooke delivered a haka with members of the Ngāti Rānana London Māori club following Matt Ratana’s funeral.

But with mass departures of players and management around the time he started there, he led a renaissance at the club, and his direct efforts with youth, women's and men's teams saw numbers quadruple.

Ratana was one of 15 finalists for the Unsung Hero award and judges were told how he would always arrive early to training, deliver a meticulously planned session then head to work for a night shift with the police, where if he had downtime he would send messages and videos to players offering training suggestions and feedback.

Meanwhile, Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton took out the main prize at the event, after equalling Michael Schumacher's record of seven world titles with his fourth consecutive championship in 2020.

It’s the second time Hamilton has won the award, having also claimed it in 2014.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson finished second in the public voting while jockey Hollie Doyle was third. Boxer Tyson Fury, cricketer Stuart Broad and snooker great Ronnie O'Sullivan were the others shortlisted.