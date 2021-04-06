Who is world rugby's most influential player? Our countdown begins from No 50

Stuff is counting down the 50 most influential players in world rugby. Here are those ranked 50-41.

It’s a question asked in the stands at Eden Park, in bars down Courtenay Place, in clubrooms in rural Canterbury, and in the comments section on Stuff.

There’s no correct answer, but we’ve decided to give it a crack.

First we assembled a panel of nine – Stuff rugby writers Aaron Goile, Marc Hinton, Paul Cully, Richard Knowler, and Robert van Royen; former All Black Aaron Mauger, former All Blacks coach Wayne Smith, former Black Fern Izzy Ford, and Wellington Pride player Alice Soper –who each provided their top 50.

Then we awarded 50 points to each No 1, 49 to each No 2, and so on, and tallied up results, which we will reveal over the next five days.

50. Sarah Hirini

New Zealand, loose forward, two votes, 77 points

Hirini has switched between 15s and sevens and been a success at both. The 28-year-old from Fielding was made a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2019 and is a no-nonsense loose forward in 15s, but also has the pace and skill to excel in the shorter form of the game. After collecting a silver medal at the Rio Olympics in 2016, Hirini helped lead the Black Ferns to glory at the 15s and sevens World Cups in 2017 and 2018, as well as in sevens at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

49. Kelly Brazier

New Zealand, outside back, two votes, 77 points

Brazier is one of the most decorated players in the game, having won two World Cups with the Black Ferns in 15s (2010 and 2017), two Sevens World Cups (2013 and 2018) and the sevens tournament 2018 Commonwealth Games, where she scored a dramatic winning try to seal gold in the final against Australia. The 31-year-old’s speed, stepping and longevity have meant she has performed consistently at the highest level since her international debut in 2009.

48. Sene Naoupu

Ireland, centre/first-five, two votes, 79 points

Naoupu hails from North Otago, but it was in Ireland where she made her mark as a rugby player. Having lived in that country since 2009, she was picked for the national team in 2015. The following year The Irish Times named her among the top 30 most influential women in the country.

47. Eloise Blackwell

New Zealand, lock, two votes, 79 points

Blackwell skippered the Black Ferns in a year without test rugby, but her elevation to national captain in 2020 was a significant milestone nonetheless. The Auckland lock, who hails from Great Barrier Island in the Hauraki Gulf, has played 43 tests, won the World Cup in 2017, and could captain her country in their defence as world champions on home soil in 2022. The 30-year-old is a dominant figure in the international game and an excellent athlete with a habit of winning.

46. Jessy Trémoulière

France, fullback, three votes, 79 points

In December, it was announced that Trémoulière was World Rugby’s women’s 15s player of the decade following a vote by fans around the world. The winner of the men’s category was some bloke called Richie McCaw from New Zealand, which tells you everything. Trémoulière is also an accomplished sevens player and has been on the international stage since 2011. No-one should doubt her durability and toughness – she suffered a broken leg, a fractured pelvis and torn knee ligaments between 2016 and 2018.

45. Dane Coles

New Zealand, hooker, five votes, 79 points

Coles sneaks into the top 50 despite approaching the twilight of his lengthy career, no doubt helped by the fact votes were tallied before Crusaders rake and fellow All Black Codie Taylor lit up Super Rugby Aotearoa in the opening rounds. But take nothing away from the 34-year-old, who again overcame injuries last year and finished the season as Ian Foster's first-choice hooker. When healthy, he's still one of the best rakes in the world, providing a superb running game, an accurate lineout throw, and adding some mongrel to the forward pack. The question is, how long will his body allow him to play at the top level?

44. Ruby Tui

New Zealand, outside back, two votes, 82 points

Tui has consistently been one of the game’s best sevens stars and was named World Rugby’s sevens player of the year in 2019. The 29-year-old from Wellington is a sevens specialist, although she returned to 15s with Counties Manukau in 2020 after the international sevens season was shredded by Covid-19. A strong defender and brilliant carrier, Tui’s relentless work rate makes her invaluable for the Black Ferns Sevens team and an elusive Olympic gold medal will be the target at July’s Tokyo Olympics. Already a Sevens World Cup winner in 2018, Tui collected silver in Rio in 2016 after a painful defeat to Australia in the final.

43. Finn Russell

Scotland, first-five, four votes, 85 points

Former Scotland coach Vern Cotter recently said Russell was one of the best in the world at punting the ball. He’s also a talented attacker, with a willingness to take risks. Scotland fans would have been relieved that Russell and national coach Gregor Townsend were able to mend their relationship following a public bust-up. Because, with Russell in the team, Scotland look much better.

42. Justin Tipuric

Wales, flanker, five votes, 88 points

Tipuric never lacks courage when operating in the back row for Wales. His uncompromising attitude has resulted in him suffering his share of injuries, including concussions. When Tipuric, who is of Croatian descent, is listed in the back row for country or club, his opponents know he will fight like a leopard in the tackle or for ruck ball.

41. Stacey Fluhler

New Zealand, outside back, three votes, 92 points

Fluhler was in the form of her life until the Covid-19 pandemic shut sport down in early 2020. The 25-year-old from Ruatoki won three top awards after the cancelled international sevens season and will be a key figure when New Zealand’s champion women’s sevens team chases the one prize eluding them, Olympic gold, in Tokyo in July. Fluhler, with great pace, strength and dazzling feet, is also a class act in the 15s game, who can play wing or centre, and she won the World Cup with the Black Ferns in 2017.