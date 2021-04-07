Who is world rugby's most influential player? Our countdown continues from No 40

Stuff is counting down the 50 most influential players in world rugby. Here are those ranked 40-31.

OPINION: Who are the most influential rugby players in the world?

It’s a question asked in the stands at Eden Park, in bars down Courtenay Place, in clubrooms in rural Canterbury, and in the comments section on Stuff.

There’s no correct answer, but we’ve decided to give it a crack.

First we assembled a panel of nine – Stuff rugby writers Aaron Goile, Marc Hinton, Paul Cully, Richard Knowler, and Robert van Royen; former All Black Aaron Mauger, former All Blacks coach Wayne Smith, former Black Fern Izzy Ford, and Wellington Pride player Alice Soper –who each provided their top 50.

Then we awarded 50 points to each No 1, 49 to each No 2, and so on, and tallied up results, which we will reveal over the next five days.

Do you agree? Do you disagree? Have we snubbed someone or ranked someone too high? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

David Rogers/Getty Images Virimi Vakatawa is No 40 on our countdown of world rugby’s most influential players.

40. Virimi Vakatawa

France, centre, four votes, 94 points

Born in Rangiora, the bruising, yet beautiful, midfielder is far from a Kiwi now, having grown up in Fiji, and represented Les Bleus. After being recruited to Racing 92 by fellow Fijian and former Hurricane Sireli Bobo, Vakatawa then became a star for the French sevens team, after becoming eligible in 2013. Prior to playing at the Rio Olympics, he made his 15s debut in the 2016 Six Nations, and scored a try in his first outing. His first 17 tests were played on the wing, but he has since been used at centre, and has 10 tries from 30 matches.

Jane Barlow/Pool via AP Stuart Hogg is No 39 on our countdown of world rugby’s most influential players.

39. Stuart Hogg

Scotland, fullback, four votes, 95 points

When Hogg is in top form, he makes the job of running the ball back from the deep look easy. Strong and courageous, he makes Scotland’s backline look better. Twice picked for the British and Irish Lions, Hogg should clock up 100 test caps before he contemplates retirement. He is the current Scotland captain.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Tadhg Furlong is No 38 on our countdown of world rugby’s most influential players.

38. Tadhg Furlong

Ireland, prop, seven votes, 97 points

The Irish tighthead was probably the best No 3 in the world in 2017 and 2018 as he combined his strong set-piece work with an excellent running game, proving key to the Irish as they won a series in Australia and beat the All Blacks in Dublin. Back and calf injuries kept him out of the game for a lengthy period of time from early 2020, stalling his progress a touch, but he returned for Ireland during the Six Nations this year and if he can stay fit he has the ability to return to the top of the tree.

Dan Mullan/Getty Images Charles Piutau is No 37 on our countdown of world rugby’s most influential players.

37. Charles Piutau

New Zealand, wing, four votes, 98 points

Remember the sandstorm that engulfed Piutau in 2015? The All Blacks, under Sir Steve Hansen, believed they had invested their expertise and energy into him and, in return, expected him to stick around and become one of the best wings in the world. NZ Rugby lucked out. Piutau couldn’t resist the bundles of filthy lucre placed before him, and the biggest offer didn’t come from his employer. Instead, the Ulster club, from Northern Ireland, got their man. As punishment, Piutau wasn’t picked for the All Blacks’ successful defence of the World Cup later that year and, five years on, is currently employed by English club Bristol. He played just 17 tests for the All Blacks. He also wants to represent Tonga. What an asset he would be. Piutau can play fullback, wing or centre. He’s powerful and swift and at 29, he’s got time on his side.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Damian de Allende is No 36 on our countdown of world rugby’s most influential players.

36. Damian de Allende

South Africa, centre, five votes, 108 points

The big, bruising midfielder was a mainstay of the World Cup-winning Springboks side in 2019 with his hard running, strong defence and ability to create space for those outside. Has played 47 tests for the Boks and 91 times over six seasons with his home-town Stormers, and now plying his trade for Munster in the north. At his best, one of the most dangerous midfielders in the world game who uses his 1.91m, 105kg physique to telling effect and a player South African coach Rassie Erasmus was able to bring the best out of. Expected to be a key figure for South Africa in the upcoming Lions tour.

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images Grégory Alldritt is No 35 on our countdown of world rugby’s most influential players.

35. Grégory Alldritt

France, loose forward, five votes, 115 points

The 24-year-old has been a big part of France’s recent revival. Born in France, Alldritt was also eligible for Scotland, thanks to his father, who was born in Kenya to Irish parents and lived in Stirling. After starting out at Auch, the backrower moved to La Rochelle and a breakout season in 2018-19 earned him a call-up to France’s Six Nations squad. He played all five tests, scoring a double off the bench against Scotland, then getting his first start in the final match against Italy. Since then, he has made the No 8 jersey his own and has been a cornerstone of Les Bleus’ dynamic pack.

Peter Cziborra/Pool via Getty Images Mako Vunipola is No 34 on our countdown of world rugby’s most influential players.

34. Mako Vunipola

England, prop, six votes, 120 points

The elder Vunipola brother, born in Wellington, Mako has played six tests for the Lions, in Australia and New Zealand in 2013 and 2017, and been an England regular, when fit, since his test debut in 2012. The loosehead prop, 30, has played 73 tests and is excellent in the scrum but also has good hands and is a dominant carrier. Injuries have been an issue, but he always comes back and plays like he’s never been away. His father Fe'ao was a hooker for Tonga who played at World Cups in 1995 and 1999. His uncles and grandfather also represented the Pacific Island nation.

Michael Steele/Getty Images Alun Wyn Jones is No 33 on our countdown of world rugby’s most influential players.

33. Alun Wyn Jones

Wales, lock, eight votes, 121 points

Supporters of the towering second rower will argue he deserves a higher ranking. They may well be right. Because Jones, the world’s most capped test player, has not only been a magnificent servant for Wales, he also toured with the British and Irish Lions in 2009, 2013 and 2017. And Jones is poised to be picked for the upcoming series against South Africa. It has been a remarkable career. And it’s not over yet.

Stu Forster/Getty Images Johnny Sexton is No 32 on our countdown of world rugby’s most influential players.

32. Johnny Sexton

Ireland, first five-eighth, five votes, 122 points

The playmaker is firmly in the veteran category now, but Ireland don't seem any closer to replacing him. At 35, Sexton has to work hard just to get his body on the paddock but his tactical nous and competitive spirit have kept him performing well for both Ireland and Leinster. Named World Rugby player of the Year in 2018, Sexton is unlikely to hit those heights again, but he can still identify space and drive his sides into the right areas.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images James Ryan is No 31 on our countdown of world rugby’s most influential players.

31. James Ryan

Ireland, lock, six votes, 122 points

The workaholic lock was one of Ireland's best in their underwhelming Rugby World Cup campaign in 2019 and at just 24 he has already accumulated a wealth of knowledge and experience. At 2.03cm he has the size needed to thrive in test rugby but his point of difference is his huge work rate. He has a Brodie Retallick-style engine and can carry the ball all day long, while proving durable as well. On his way to becoming one of the greats of Irish rugby.