Who is world rugby's most influential player? The final countdown from No 10 to No 1

Stuff is counting down the 50 most influential players in world rugby. Here are those ranked 10-1.

OPINION: Who are the most influential rugby players in the world?

It’s a question asked in the stands at Eden Park, in bars down Courtenay Place, in clubrooms in rural Canterbury, and in the comments section on Stuff.

There’s no correct answer, but we’ve decided to give it a crack.

First we assembled a panel of nine – Stuff rugby writers Aaron Goile, Marc Hinton, Paul Cully, Richard Knowler, and Robert van Royen; former All Black Aaron Mauger, former All Blacks coach Wayne Smith, former Black Fern Izzy Ford, and Wellington Pride player Alice Soper –who each provided their top 50.

Then we awarded 50 points to each No 1, 49 to each No 2, and so on, and tallied up results, which we have revealed over the next five days.

Do you agree? Do you disagree? Have we snubbed someone or ranked someone too high? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Siya Kolisi is No 10 on our countdown of world rugby’s most influential players.

10. Siya Kolisi

South Africa, loose forward, eight votes, 284 points

Inspirational leader, generational talent and sensational player, the Springboks skipper has emerged as one of the most influential figures in international rugby since rising, from humble beginnings in an Eastern Cape township, to the captaincy of his country. As the first black player to lead South Africa, Kolisi has handled the responsibility that goes with that with aplomb, becoming an icon to a generation in his rainbow country.

After bursting on to the Super Rugby scene in 2012 as a 20-year-old, has progressed seamlessly into one of the most proficient players in the modern game. A magnificent athlete and dynamic flanker who blends speed, power and work rate in equal quantities, is equally comfortable on either side of the scrum. Recently shifted from the Stormers to Sharks and will be a key figure in the hugely anticipated Lions-Boks series when the world champs make their long-awaited return to the test arena.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Pablo Matera is No 9 on our countdown of world rugby’s most influential players.

9. Pablo Matera

Argentina, loose forward, seven votes, 290 points

Big, strong and high skilled, this multi-faceted back-row player has become the most influential of the current generation of Argentina players. Inspired the Pumas to their historic victory over the All Blacks in Australia last year with a command performance, mixes withering physicality with sublime skills in equal measure. Never takes a backward step on the field and plays with a pride, passion and ferocity that is emblematic of his country's DNA as a rugby nation.

Embroiled in controversy late last year over inappropriate social media posts from his younger days, has apologised and vowed to prove himself to his legion of fans all over again. Now plies his trade for Stade Francais in France after the demise of the Jaguares.

Getty-Images Brodie Retallick is No 8 on our countdown of world rugby’s most influential players.

8. Brodie Retallick

New Zealand, lock, seven votes, 297 points

NZ Rugby dearly misses Retallick. There is a void in the second rows of the All Blacks and the Chiefs. Fans, coaches and team-mates will be dancing on the streets when he returns in May after his two years in Japan with the Kobelco Steelers. Opposing players will not.

The 29-year-old, at 2.04m, is a colossus and has been one of the most feared locks in the world since his test debut in 2012. Nicknamed ‘Guzzler’ because of his thirst for work, the big man has the skill and class to match his commitment and doubles up as a midfielder when he’s on the charge. The Christchurch Boys’ High product has won two Super Rugby titles, the World Cup in 2015, and he was named World Rugby’s player of the year in 2014. With 81 tests, Retallick is arguably New Zealand’s greatest lock, alongside the late Sir Colin Meads and Sam Whitelock.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Sam Cane is No 7 on our countdown of world rugby’s most influential players.

7. Sam Cane

New Zealand, loose forward, eight votes, 302 points

Cane, the All Blacks captain, was handed the black No 7 jersey after Richie McCaw’s retirement in 2015 and had big shoes to fill, replacing one of the game’s great No 7s. The 29-year-old, a World Cup winner in 2015, was voted New Zealand Rugby’s best player of 2020 in his first season as national skipper and is one of the world’s most formidable loose forwards. From Bay of Plenty, his potential and leadership qualities were recognised from an early age and the Reporoa College product has been a rock for Chiefs since his Super Rugby debut in 2011.

Cane, a two-time Super Rugby winner, has played 74 tests since his All Blacks debut in 2012 and is committed, courageous, skilful, and a fierce tackler. He puts his body on the line and his resilience is epitomised by his remarkable recovery from a broken neck suffered in a test against South Africa in 2018.

Brian Lawless/AP Antoine Dupont is No 6 on our countdown of world rugby’s most influential players.

6. Antoine Dupont

France, halfback, eight votes, 303 points

You know a player is the business when fans from the southern hemisphere acknowledge he or she is better than the crop of athletes in their own backyard. Dupont falls into his category. Little wonder, perhaps, that recently All Blacks halfback Aaron Smith felt compelled to confirm on social media Dupont was indeed the best in the position: “This guy is on another level,’’ Smith tweeted.

Dupont, 24, has played more than 30 tests for France and could be destined for a glittering international career if the long northern season doesn’t result in accumulating injuries. His speed to the breakdowns and swift pass are complimented by his ability to read the game and punish defences by running smart support lines.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Beauden Barrett is No 5 on our countdown of world rugby’s most influential players.

5. Beauden Barrett

New Zealand, first five-eighth/fullback, nine votes, 325 points

Not quite the player he was two or three years ago, but still a legitimate superstar who can change a game with a moment of magic or a burst of that sustained pace he generates with ease. For a while looked destined to emerge as the next great All Blacks No 10 as he won World Rugby's global player of the year title in 2016 and '17 and took ownership of the jersey. More recently has been supplanted at first five-eighths in the New Zealand test setup by Richie Mo’unga and has plied his international trade in his less preferred position of fullback where he is still mightily effective.

An excellent tactician and one of the most proficient exponents of the crosskick, Barrett is a dynamic attacking player from either 10 or 15, with stunning speed, an eye for the gap and a seize-the-moment mentality. At his best, like he was when he scored four tries to single-handedly dismantle the Wallabies in 2018, remains arguably the premier attacking force in the game. Made a celebrated move from the Hurricanes to the Blues in 2020, and is spending the first half of 2021 in Japan on sabbatical. Still a lot more to come from this bloke, for both club and country.

Steve Bardens/Getty Images Semi Radradra is No 4 on our countdown of world rugby’s most influential players.

4. Semi Radradra

Fiji, wing, nine votes, 335 points

If a tackler is jammed between Radradra and the try line, he knows things could get untidy. Radradra is a finisher, and tough with it. He knows how to get results. Born in Suva, he initially made his mark with the Fiji sevens team, and when the rugby league scouts began to circle it was inevitable he would be offered a contract and relocate to the NRL.

Radradra was signed by the Parramatta Eels, representing Australia and Fiji in the 13-man code. After five years with the Eels, he departed for France to play for Toulon and later, Bordeaux. He then signed a three-year contract with English club Bristol Bears, joining it in the 2020-21 season. Now it’s time to dream. Imagine what an asset Radradra would be for a Fiji team in Super Rugby. The question, of course, is how can it afford him?

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Pieter-Steph du Toit is No 3 on our countdown of world rugby’s most influential players.

3. Pieter-Steph du Toit

South Africa, lock/loose forward, eight votes, 345 points

The 2019 South African and World Rugby player of the year is a 2.0-metre, 120kg physical specimen who excels as a blindside flanker for both the Springboks and Stormers. More than capable of slotting in to the second row should the occasion require too. A beast at the breakdown and a tackling machine, du Toit embodies the physicality and commitment that the South Africans love to play with and was at his best during the Boks' march to their third World Cup crown in Japan in 2019 when he formed a fearsome back-row alongside skipper Siya Kolisi and No 8 Duane Vermuelen.

Capable, too, of mixing in moments of real skill and touch to the package of muscle and hustle he serves up on a regular basis. Coming off a long stint on the sidelines with a leg injury, will be a key figure in the Boks' battle against the Lions later this year, where he will, as always, meet fire with fire in the physicality stakes.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Aaron Smith is No 2 on our countdown of world rugby’s most influential players.

2. Aaron Smith

New Zealand, halfback, nine votes, 362 points

Smith has been so good that he has changed what coaches look for in halfbacks in New Zealand. It is easy to forget that before Smith came along, the All Blacks had picked a series of bigger, more abrasive halfbacks in the mould of Justin Marshall and Byron Kelleher. Those guys could play, but they were also very comfortable with the physical side of the game. The along came Smith, a nippy No 9 from Manawatū who found a home in Dunedin under Māori mentor Jamie Joseph.

Smith lit up Super Rugby with his pace to the breakdown and a pass that been perfected after hours and hours of practice as a kid. With Smith at No 9, the Highlanders could play at a speed that teams found hard to keep up with and the All Blacks took note. Durable and tough as well as skilful, the brilliant All Blacks side that won the Rugby World Cup in 2015 was built on Smith's swift pass, while he urged on his forwards with his infamous energy levels. At 32, Smith is still relentlessly looking for ways to improve his game, trains ferociously and has re-signed with New Zealand Rugby until 2023.

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images Maro Itoje is No 1 on our countdown of world rugby’s most influential players.

1. Maro Itoje

England, lock, nine votes, 372 points

Itoje is the world’s best and 2021 could cement his place as one of the game’s great locks, despite England’s awful Six Nations campaign. The 26-year-old is one of the leading candidates to skipper the British and Irish Lions against South Africa, and he would become the first black captain of the touring side.

With Saracens and England, Itoje has established himself as one of the most dominant forwards in the world, as he demonstrated with his incredible performance in England’s demolition job of the All Blacks in the 2019 World Cup semifinals in Japan. Itoje is the complete player, with excellent skill, athleticism, power and leadership, and was a talismanic figure for Warren Gatland’s Lions in the drawn test series against the All Blacks in 2017. He has played 51 tests since his England debut in 2016 and could become a legend of the game.