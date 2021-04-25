Kiwi financial expert urges rethink on Silver Lake’s $465m investment: ‘This deal makes no sense’

D-Day looms for New Zealand Rugby and their deal with US tech giant Silver Lake - is it the silver bullet to secure their financial future?

New Zealand Rugby risks making a $465 million misstep if they sell a chunk of their business to private equity firm Silver Lake, according to an Australian based Kiwi investment banker with over 30 years experience in capital markets.

The investment expert told Stuff he did not believe the proposed deal from US-based outfit Silver Lake was anywhere near the “can’t lose” offer it was being portrayed around rugby circles. He pointed out when private equity firms buy into companies, their intention was always “how do we exit this? Their strategy is either go IPO or do a trade sale.”

The expert, who did not want to be named because of commercial sensitivities, urged a rethink at national level, saying if anything should sound the alarm bells for NZ Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson and his board members it was the events of the past few days.

He was referring to the ill-fated attempt by the 12 wealthiest clubs in European football to form a breakaway league that threatened to rip the sport apart at the seams.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images New Zealand Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson.

That, he warned, was private equity in sport in a nutshell, with the overarching desire for profit leading to decisions that do not have the code’s best interests at heart.

The problem is the clock is ticking on the “intoxicating” deal with Silver Lake, and the banker's view appears to run contrary to the rank and file of New Zealand rugby who are clearly captivated by the prospect of a chunk of the $465m windfall coming their way.

The equity firm’s offer – essentially buying a stake said to be between 12.5 and 15 per cent of the commercial arm of the sport – goes before NZ Rugby’s annual meeting in Wellington on Thursday.

It is said to have widespread support among the provincial unions who will vote to approve acceptance of the investment.

The buy-in also has to gain approval by the New Zealand Rugby Players Association which is proving more problematic.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images New Zealand Rugby Players Association chief executive Rob Nichol; the players are yet to be convinced.

They have major concerns at the direction the deal would take the sport in and have been undergoing mediation with the national body to attempt to find a common ground.

The veteran financial guru, who has done significant work around rugby finances globally, had major reservations about the wisdom of the deal for NZ Rugby and questioned whether the organisation either needed to go down this track or had done the necessary work to look into alternative ways of raising capital.

“I think it will take them to a place they might not want to go … it’s about what is the strategy for NZ Rugby going forward, has it been clearly articulated, how will they deliver it, and what are the resources required?

Frank Giffiths/AP Fans protest against Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke, who tried to take ‘their’ club into an elite competition.

“It’s about control of the business and understanding New Zealand Rugby has been around for 120 years and needs to be around for another 120.

“They’re the gatekeepers of the business, and they have an obligation to ensure it remains part of the fabric of New Zealand for another 12 years. Silver Lake's modus operandi may not be aligned with that.”

The well-connected banker described the proposed deal as “a business transaction in which the intended outcomes may not be consistent between the two parties.

“There are alternatives and I wonder have we gone down that track?

“The question I’d be asking NZ Rugby is what do you need $465m for? One thing I do know is too much debt is a bad thing and too much capital can be a bad thing too … $465m appears excessive to what they need.

“What is their 10-year plan? The problem we have in sport globally, particularly in rugby, is on-field we are at the very top, but off-field we still live in a semi-professional environment.

“Now is the opportunity to add high quality executives and board members. But is going to a PE firm the right way to do that”

And he isn’t convinced the $465m cash injection will be the panacea it is being portrayed.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Silver Lake wants a stake in the All Blacks, but the players require some convincing around the proposed deal.

“Without clear strategy and very detailed expectation that money potentially doesn’t get managed as it should to deliver the outcome you want,” he said.

“Does a firm like Silver Lake bring that? To a certain extent they will but, trust me, these guys don’t do this for nothing. The thing that concerns me is at $465m, it’s too cheap.

“Silver Lake valued (football side) Manchester City at nearly US$5bn.”

But he urged against putting too much emphasis on the valuation of NZ Rugby at $3bn which was “irrelevant” because it was a business that would never be “realised”.

“What they’re missing here in my view is understanding how much capital they actually need to fulfil their strategy. Capital is not hard to find … Accessing capital for quality businesses of this nature is not difficult.

“In my view there are numerous forms of accessing capital to fulfil their strategy, including low-cost debt and publicly listing part of NZ Rugby on the stock exchange.

“Have they communicated their strategy to a broader group of potential investors?”

He also fears the value of rugby as a brand might be being undersold in this deal.

Clive Brunskill/AP Manchester United have shown how much the All Blacks could be worth.

“Manchester United has 1.1 billion followers globally, and two-thirds of those are in Asia, with less than 5 per cent in the UK. It's important to understand the globalisation of sport means I’d buy the All Blacks every day of the week.

”Silver Lake, who raised a US$20bn fund at the start of this year, know they’re sitting on a gem with this, and they know they’ll be able to continually creep because they’ve got deep pockets.”

There was also a cautionary tale for NZ Rugby sitting just the other side of the Tasman.

“Businesses that become capital constrained generally in my experience make poor short-term decisions. It has happened with Australian rugby. NZ Rugby, in my view, are not capital constrained. They're still in a sound financial position, despite the impact of Covid, and have time to take a more strategic approach to its capital requirements.”

Plenty to ponder ahead of Thursday’s annual meeting.