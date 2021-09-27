Call in the cavalry: Rugby Australia to rubber-stamp return for Skelton, Arnold

Former Waratah Will Skelton, who now plays for Saracens, would certainly help the Wallabies in Europe.

The Wallabies want Will Skelton, Rory Arnold and Tolu Latu to join their squad on the spring tour and Rugby Australia chair Hamish McLennan has all but thrown the door open to the trio.

The Covid-19 pandemic prompted Rugby Australia to tweak the current eligibility criteria - which states overseas-based players are only eligible for Wallabies selection if they have played 60 Tests and seven years of Super Rugby - to allow coach Dave Rennie to make two exceptions to the rule in his match-day squad.

Rennie resisted the temptation last season - though he would have picked Arnold if he had not been injured - but has called upon Samu Kerevi, Sean McMahon and Duncan Paia’aua this year.

Kerevi’s incredible form since returning to the Test arena has vindicated RA’s decision. It has also opened the governing body’s eyes to a proposal from the Wallabies to draft in European-based players for the upcoming matches against Japan, Scotland, England and Wales.

Dan Mullan/Getty Images Tolu Latu has been pencilled in for a Wallabies return.

The Herald can reveal the Wallabies plan to call upon Skelton, Arnold and Latu, allowing a handful of players in the current squad to stay in Australia.

Most players haven’t seen their families since June and while they will be able to spend some time at home before flying to Japan late next month, they face another six weeks on the road as they won’t emerge from hotel quarantine until early December after returning to Australia.

Dan Mullan/Getty Images Rory Arnold, who plays for Toulouse in France, is also being targeted for a Wallabies return.

Sources with knowledge of the Wallabies’ thinking have told the Herald there are also players who will benefit more from a proper pre-season than they will from a spring tour, particularly if they are not regular members of the match-day 23.

Drafting Skelton, Arnold and Latu into the squad would provide cover at positions where Rennie currently lacks depth, and will also allow Wallabies selectors to gauge what sort of impact they can have on the team ahead of the 2023 World Cup.

It’s one of the many eligibility models being examined by Rugby Australia board members Phil Waugh and Dan Herbert and chief executive Andy Marinos.

If the trio gives the Wallabies’ proposal the tick of approval, they will have the support of McLennan.

“If it’s a tweak (to the current eligibility laws), I’m open to a recommendation from the Rugby Committee, comprising of Dan Herbert, Phil Waugh and Andy,” McLennan said.

“I’m open to it, if Dave wants to look at it, given Covid has seen our Aussie players on the road since June.”

The Wallabies also hope to convince the Japanese clubs that pay the salaries of Kerevi and Quade Cooper that they should be available for the spring tour.

Rennie’s side will play their final Rugby Championship Test against the Pumas at Cbus Super Stadium on Saturday.

Selectors are weighing up whether to give some of the stars who have played almost every minute of four Tests in four consecutive weeks an extra week with their families before reconvening for the spring tour.

Wallabies winger Andrew Kellaway, meanwhile, was quick to shoot down any talk of contending for the game’s biggest prize on Sunday.

“I don’t know if we can be making calls about future World Cups just yet. We’ve won three games. Look, it’s important we don’t get ahead of ourselves there,” Kellaway said on Sports Sunday.

“We’ve lost three in a row prior to this, so winning three in a row is just that.”