How Wallabies tormentor Beauden Barrett helped shape Samu Kerevi into one of the world's best centres

Beauden Barrett of the All Blacks and Samu Kerevi of the Wallabies embrace after the 3rd Bledisloe Cup test match at Optus Stadium in Perth.

He is the All Black star who has caused more Bledisloe Cup pain than any other player in recent memory.

But Beauden Barrett has also emerged as a key figure in the Wallabies launching a three-match winning streak this month and a climb back up the world rankings, by helping Samu Kerevi become a world-class centre.

Taking advantage of a sabbatical from New Zealand rugby, Barrett joined Kerevi at Japanese Top League club Suntory Sungoliath in January, and the Wallabies centre made sure to follow the All Blacks superstar’s lead at every possible opportunity.

“He actually helped a lot. He was an open book for me, over there. On Wednesdays, we would have extras and stuff and I would just tag along with him,” Kerevi explained.

“I think for him, the biggest thing I took out of it was simplicity. Simple skill set, simple kicking, simple things done really, really well.

“The amount of time he puts into his work, I wanted to do the same. Picking up extra passing on a day off or extra kicking on a day off on top of recovery stuff, which he’s big on.

“It’s all of those little things that add together. Over time, you keep building that and it becomes a habit. In times of pressure in the game, you fall back into habits.”

The result of the time spent doing ‘extras’ alongside Barrett has paid significant dividends for Kerevi and the Wallabies.

BEAUDEN BARRETT/INSTAGRAM Beauden Barrett's lockdown workout to stay fit and active under Covid-19 restrictions.

Kerevi’s ability to bend the defensive line was evident from the moment he made his debut for the Queensland Reds but with each passing Test, his ability to create opportunities for others improves.

The 28-year-old is now closer to achieving what he considers to be the ideal game for an inside centre - the Ma’a Nonu model.

“Someone that inspired me was Ma’a Nonu. Seeing a player like that transform his skill set is something I want to get to one day. Adding armour to the armoury,” Kerevi said.

“That’s where I want to get to. Having armoury in the armour. It’s just about progressing. Never being happy with where I am and always having a glass half full view of performances and, obviously, trying to be consistent.

“I know what I’m good at, as well. I know my ball carries can be strong, and the offload space.

“It doesn’t mean I have to park that. I definitely keep training that and the connections I have with other centres - especially Lenny. It’s an evolving piece that I want to keep improving.”

Daniel Carson/Photosport Kerevi believes David Havili has the complete package as a centre.

Kerevi’s return has impressed pundits to the point that he has been labelled the world’s best centre.

The former Reds star wasn’t willing to accept that tag. In his eyes, one of Barrett’s current teammates holds that mantle.

“I think, right now, as a centre that’s got the whole package, for me, would be David Havili,” he said.

“I think the performances he’s put in with the Crusaders, watching those games, and then earning the No. 12 jersey with the ABs - it’s a hard ask.

“They have some outstanding players and as a package of a player, he’s been playing really well in that space. He’s played fullback, he communicates well, he’s great under the high ball and has a great kicking game - he’s brought that to 12 as well.

“He may not have all the line breaks or bumping people off, but it’s the little things in his game. People don’t really see that, but as a centre, I watch it.”

Meanwhile, SANZAAR and Rugby Australia have issued a public apology to the Pumas and UAR, who felt ‘disrespected’ after photographs of the three other Rugby Championship captains at a media opportunity circulated last week.

“SANZAAR and Rugby Australia take full responsibility for this error and acknowledge that it should not have happened and fully understands Argentina Rugby’s disappointment over this matter after the image appeared in the media,” the apology read.