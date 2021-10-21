Sean Wainui's friends and whānau perform moving haka for his wife and kids

'It's hard for a lot of the guys at the moment': Sam Whitelock and Codie Taylor talk about Sean Wainui.

Friends and whānau of rugby player Sean Wainui have performed an emotional haka for his wife and children in preparation for his tangi.

Wainui’s wife, Paige, who is pictured holding her two young children in the video, posted it on social media on Thursday, three days after Wainui was killed in a single-vehicle crash near Tauranga.

“This pain is unbearable. Kei te hoki koe ki tō whenua taurikura my baby māku koe e arahi. I know you’re waiting for us. We're on our way to gizzy bringing you home now baby,” she wrote in the caption.

It follows an earlier post on Tuesday, in which she said she was “broken”, alongside a striking black and white photo of her holding her late husband’s arm.

READ MORE:

* Chiefs' Givealittle page for Sean Wainui's whānau passes $150,000 mark

* 'We feel fully broken for you bro': Stan Walker's touching tribute to close friend Sean Wainui

* Sean Wainui's last act in a Chiefs jersey was his crowning glory, at least on the field

* All Blacks hooker Codie Taylor breaks down during emotional tribute to Sean Wainui



Paige and Wainui were married last year and had two children, son Kawariki and daughter Arahia.

Tributes have flooded in since the 25-year-old’s death on Monday morning at McLaren Falls Park, including from All Blacks he played with for the Crusaders and Chiefs, former Taranaki coach Colin Cooper, and his former NZ under-20s and Crusaders coach Scott Robertson.

Instagram Friends and family of Sean Wainui perform a haka for his wife and children.

The Chiefs, who Wainui played 44 games for the past four seasons, launched a Givealittle page for his family on Tuesday.

As of 8pm on Thursday, more than $225,000 had been raised.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Sean Wainui played 44 games for the Chiefs the past four seasons.

New Zealand Rugby is planning a special tribute for Wainui for this weekend's NPC matches, including Sunday’s game between Bay of Plenty, who Wainui played for as recently as September 19, and Northland in Tauranga.