'I'm in absolute pieces': Sean Wainui's wife pays heartfelt tribute to her late husband

Sean Wainui’s widow has shared an emotional social media post of her receiving a tā moko in her late husband’s honour.

Former Māori All Blacks, Bay of Plenty and Chiefs wing Wainui died in a single-vehicle crash in Tauranga last week, sparking an outpouring of grief among the rugby community for one of the game’s brightest talents.

Hours after his death, his wife Paige posted a heartbreaking photo and message on Instagram saying she was “broken” by the news.

READ MORE:

* Sean Wainui's friends and whānau perform moving haka for his wife and kids

* Chiefs' Givealittle page for Sean Wainui's whānau passes $150,000 mark

* All Blacks hooker Codie Taylor breaks down during emotional tribute to Sean Wainui



And she took to the social media site again on Monday to share a video of her getting a tā moko similar to Sean’s on her ring finger.

“I don't have the words right now or could begin to describe the feeling of losing you baby all I know is I don't wish this on anyone,” she wrote in a message that accompanied the video.

“I'm in absolute pieces and in so much pain knowing my whole other half to me has left this Earth.

John Cowpland/Photosport Sean Wainui, seen here playing for Bay of Plenty in the National Provincial Championship last month, died last week.

"But I will forever celebrate you my love for being the most amazing and incredible husband & father you were and the special years we got to spend together on this Earth.”

Wainui was laid to rest at the weekend at Te Wainui Marae in Gisborne. He leaves behind two young children, Kawariki and Arahia.

The National Provincial Championship match between Wainui’s Bay of Plenty and Northland in Tauranga on the same day was postponed as a mark of respect.

Paige Wainui said it was “truly a special moment” to get a tā moko by the same artist who tattooed her husband, saying he “did Sean's mokowhiti to resemble our marriage and our tamariki”.

She also thanked people for the "overwhelming support, generosity and aroha" they had shown her and her family since the tragedy.

“The awhi has been out of this world. I am incredibly appreciative of you all thank you so much.”

Tributes have flooded in since the 25-year-old’s death last Monday at McLaren Falls Park, including from All Blacks he played with for the Crusaders and Chiefs, former Taranaki coach Colin Cooper – who signed him aged 18 in 2014 – and his former New Zealand under-20s and Crusaders coach Scott Robertson.

The All Blacks performed a moving haka in honour of Wainui before their test against the USA in Maryland on Sunday.

Wainui first rose to prominence when playing for New Zealand Under-20 who won the World Rugby Junior World Championship in Italy in 2015.

He made his Chiefs debut in 2018 against the Crusaders, and played 53 matches for Taranaki before joining Bay of Plenty this year for the NPC.

Wainui wrote himself into the record books in June when he became the first player in Super Rugby to score five tries in a match, helping the Chiefs to a 40-7 win over the Waratahs in their Trans-Tasman season-ender.

A tearful Cooper was among several people to deliver eulogies at Wainui’s tangi on Sunday.

“He was a star, he led the back three they called it 'bomb squad' so he could defuse those bombs. I was so proud of him, he took very ball and we're able to carry on and win the case because he inspired, he inspired us with his attributes on the field,” Cooper said.

His Super Rugby team the Chiefs set up a Givealittle page to support Wainui’s whānau that has already raised more than $269,000.