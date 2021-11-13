Ireland in the clear with Covid-19 scare ahead of All Blacks clash

Ireland go through preparations at their captain’s run at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium.

Ireland are in the clear with their Covid-19 scare ahead of Sunday's (NZ time) test match against the All Blacks in Dublin.

The Irish Rugby Football Union had released a statement on the eve of the match announcing that an unnamed player had reported a “potential positive case” of coronavirus.

It said further testing was being undertaken to determine whether the result was a false positive, while members of the squad and management team were undergoing additional lateral flow and PCR testing.

Charles McQuillan/Getty Images Ireland coach Andy Farrell and his side had to deal with a Covid-19 disruption on the eve of the test against New Zealand.

And, in a subsequent statement later on Saturday morning (NZT), the IRFU confirmed the player in question had now returned two negative results on PCR tests at two separate labs.

The player and an identified close contact had both immediately isolated from the rest of the group when the issue arose, but have now been cleared by public health and tournament organisers to take their places in the matchday squad.

Ireland defence coach Simon Easterby had earlier said back-up players had been put on standby, but the hosts will now line up as per programme for the test at Aviva Stadium.

Ireland are not the only team to have their preparations disrupted by Covid-19 this weekend.

England prop Ellis Genge has been ruled out of Sunday's (NZT) clash against the Wallabies after recording a positive test.

It comes after England captain Owen Farrell was pulled from the side to face Tonga last week following a test result that was eventually proven to be a false positive.

All Blacks All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick on playing Ireland in Dublin this weekend.

While Easterby had said there was no danger of the Ireland-All Blacks match being called off, he had, prior to the negative tests, labelled the Covid scare a disruption.

"If it wasn't challenging already, it gets more challenging when you deal with certain things that are outside your control," he said.

“But, I guess that's part of the challenge, the game certainly won't run all our way, it won't run smoothly all the time.

“We've had a couple of potholes in the road today, but we have had a really good team run.”

The test kicks off at 4.15am Sunday (NZT).