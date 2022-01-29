'True icon': Tributes flow for former NZ Rugby president David Rhodes

David Rhodes present Beauden Barrett with the Super Rugby player of the year award in 2016.

New Zealand Rugby and the Canterbury Rugby Union are in mourning following the death of David Rhodes, who has passed away in Christchurch surrounded by loved ones at the age of 72.

Rhodes served as vice-president and then president of the New Zealand Rugby Union from 2013-2017, following in his father Charlie’s footsteps, who was also a president of the Canterbury and New Zealand Rugby Unions.

NZ Rugby chairman Stewart Mitchell said: “We have lost a true icon of New Zealand rugby.

“David's contribution to our national game has been immense, from his club playing days to union administration.

”I know a highlight for David was the 2015 Rugby World Cup in England, where he represented our country with pride. He was a Sydenham club man first and foremost, but he could also mix it with those in the highest echelons of world rugby.

”NZ Rugby, and all of us, have lost a true friend, a huge contributor, and great character. He will be sorely missed.”

Rhodes was a proud Cantabrian, and committed 60 years of his life to the Sydenham club as a player, coach and then administrator.

His love for rugby also saw him spend 12 years on the Canterbury Rugby Union board, six as chairman, and seven years on the board of the Crusaders.

CRFU chairman and close friend Peter Winchester said: “He will be very missed.

“His dedication to club rugby was something I’ll never forget, no matter where it was in the country.

“He never declined an invitation to represent Canterbury or New Zealand Rugby at the grassroots, whether it was an invitation to a jubilee or a centenary or a fundraising night, Rhodsey would always be there, so too his wife Caroline.”

“He was so busy and dedicated to New Zealand Rugby, that we once joked that we’d made a cardboard cut-out of him, which we stood up at Sydenham Park every Saturday just so people could be reminded of what he looked like.

“He really enjoyed the banter around that sort of thing, but that too epitomised the sort of person he was, dedicating himself to others and to rugby.

”When he finished his term as president [of NZ Rugby], I asked him what he was going to do in rugby and he had a simple answer, which was ‘nothing official.’

“He just wanted to watch Sydenham play on a Saturday afternoon, have a beer at whatever ground they were playing at but continue to help out at the club where and when he could.”

Rhodes is survived by wife Caroline, daughters Paula and Bronwyn, and grandchildren Charlotte and Tom.