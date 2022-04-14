Pat Lam a fan of 20-minute red cards as World Rugby considers wider use

Blues player Caleb Clarke, right, is red-carded after his collision with Moana Pasifika’s Tomasi Alosio during their Super Rugby Pacific game at Eden Park.

Former Blues coach Pat Lam hopes 20-minute red cards get wider use than Super Rugby.

Lam, now a leading Premiership director of rugby in England with Bristol, believes the current trial of being able to replace a sent-off player with a substitute after 20 minutes could stop teams being unfairly punished.

“Red cards used to be for out-and-out foul play … someone punching someone or a real dangerous situation,” Lam told The Guardian this week.

“But with the current laws around tackle height we’re seeing a lot of stuff. The rule is probably a good idea with the amount of red cards out there. Pretty much every week someone is getting a red card.”

World Rugby are understood to be keen to see other competitions trial the same system currently implemented in Super Rugby Pacific.

Getty Images Bristol's director of rugby Pat Lam says players are now getting red cards all the time.

“It would be great if more competitions, even in a closed trial, would use it because that would give us more of an overview of the effect it would have on the game,” World Rugby chief executive Alan Gilpin recently told the Daily Telegraph in the UK.

“We need to see more of the data to see whether that strikes the balance between safety and spectacle better. There is more work to do to analyse that and the concern is, if a team goes back to 15 players, is that enough of a deterrent to drive that behavioural change.”

1 NEWS Figures show declining TV viewership for the competition, with the early rounds of 2022 averaging around 100,000 viewers.

There have been an increasing number of red cards following a crackdown on upright tackles and head contact, and Lam told The Guardian a lack of consistency on refereeing decisions was a bigger issue than the red-card substitute option.