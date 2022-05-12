Bristol's defence coach accused of being behind anonymous social media attacks on Pat Lam

Bristol's Kiwi director of rugby Pat Lam has been targeted by an anonymous Twitter account criticising his methods.

Struggling English Premiership side Bristol have been rocked by a bizarre scandal after the club’s defence coach was accused by senior players of being behind a Twitter account criticising Kiwi director of rugby Pat Lam.

According to an explosive report in The Daily Telegraph, South African Omar Mouneimne – who helped the Sharks reach the 2012 Super Rugby final – was confronted by several players after coming under suspicion over the since deleted @GrindRugby account, which had been highly critical of Lam’s methods.

Mouneimne strenuously denied any involvement in the ‘burner’ account and remains in his post at the Bears, who are currently languishing in 10th place in the 13-team division after managing just seven wins from 22 games.

Second-rower Dave Attwood was the first to point the finger at Mouneimne, reported The Telegraph, after reading comments on the account that seemed to suggest inside knowledge of the team’s training methods.

In response to a post criticising Bristol’s porous defence – the Bears have conceded the third most points and tries in the competition this season – the @GrindRugby account wrote: “Take a look at the defensive stats for last season-top of the league! Pat wants 5 mins of d training a week to focus on attack- absolute bs!” The account replied to another post: “But all Pat wants to do is train attack!! And not even at pace or with enthusiasm. He’s killing everyone in the squad.”

This post reportedly caught the attention of former England international Attwood, who said it was “oddly specific” and asked “are you watching us train by any chance?”

Lam, 53 – a former Auckland, North Harbour and Crusaders centre who represented Samoa at three Rugby World Cups – came in for further criticism from the account, which claimed: “Players are fed up already! Mauls and line outs also shocking today- training attack only isn’t winning us anything!”

There was even a post that defended Mouneimne’s contribution, saying: “You know Omar has 16 years in pro coaching experience with huge success rates with every club?”

Steve Haag/Getty Images Bristol's defence coach Omar Mouneimne has strenuously denied being behind the 'burner' account criticising Pat Lam.

The account has since been taken down after players took their concerns to management, reports The Telegraph.

The unsavoury episode has been likened to the “Wagatha Christie” trial involving football spouses Rebekah Vardy and Colleen Rooney that is currently playing out in the High Court in London.

Vardy, 40, sued for libel after Rooney, 36, accused her of sharing fake Instagram content from her private account with The Sun newspaper in October 2019.

There is no direct evidence that Mouneimne was behind the account and the former MMA fighter has denied any involvement.

Mouneimne came to the Bears with a big reputation after his stint at Worcester, and he helped Bristol concede the second-fewest points and tries in the Premiership last term.

However, the loss of several key players this season including New Zealand-born Tongan international Siale Piutau, has seen Bristol struggle for consistency.

Mouneimne is not the first South African to be accused of running a ‘burner’ Twitter account.

There were suggestions that South Africa’s director of rugby Rassie Erasmus may have been using one under the alias “Jaco Johan” to criticise the British and Irish Lions during last year’s test series, which the Springboks won 2-1.

Former Blues coach Lam is understood to retain the support of Bristol’s owner Steve Lansdown despite their poor season.