Take Five: Key questions about NZ Rugby's Special General Meeting for Silver Lake vote

All Blacks captain Sam Cane described the mega deal as a “great step forward” for the game.

New Zealand Rugby has called a Special General Meeting to vote on the proposed deal with Silver Lake, which will be held at its Auckland office on Thursday. The deal would see NZ Rugby sell a share of its commercial rights for at least $200 million in cash, but there are some potential drawbacks.

1. How has this deal between NZ Rugby and Silver Lake come about, again?

NZ Rugby, quite simply, wants more money.

Without it, says NZ Rugby, it would continue to battle to make ends meet. Outside of tours by the British and Irish Lions, which only happen every 12 years, it has been either reporting losses or modest profits on an annual basis.

Which, in turn, led to it entering negotiations with Silver Lake, an organisation that describes itself as a leading global technology investment firm and boasts it has more than US$90 billion in combined assets under management and combined capital.

By selling a percentage (5.71% to 8.58%) of its commercial rights, NZ Rugby would receive at least $200 million in cash.

Silver Lake would also own a controlling 85% stake in a new entity titled Global Rugby Opportunities which would invest in rugby-related opportunities globally.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images NZ Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson (R) and former chairman Brent Impey have spent a lot of time on the Silver Lake deal.

2. And how would it impact rugby? I mean, how would the All Blacks and Black Ferns and Super Rugby teams, and grassroots rugby benefit from it?

Looking after the lowest tier of the sport, in other words the clubs which are propped-up by volunteers, is vital.

About $37 million is expected to be put aside for a short-term investment in rugby, with provincial unions likely to receive about $30 million. If managed properly, this could allow them to upgrade facilities and do more to keep, and attract, kids to the game.

There are around 158,000 people who are involved with rugby - players, coaches and administrators - because they love the sport.

1 NEWS Top-tier provinces will now receive more than the $1m initially promised – a necessary change following a shift in goal posts from Silver Lake.

Many provincial unions continue to be negatively impacted by Covid-19, and money is tight. They also have to pay rep players' wages.

The professional players - All Blacks, Black Ferns, Super Rugby and sevens players - get paid by NZ Rugby. They are not going to be burned by this deal. If anything, they will be better off.

The bottom line is this: Silver Lake needs the All Blacks to be successful. The ABs brand is what generates the most money.

Silver Lake is expected to use its influence to go hard at the massive US market. Growing the All Blacks brand in the States before the men's and women's World Cups are staged there in 2031 and 2033 will be high on the agenda.

3. Are there any remaining concerns, and if so what parties hold them?

Yes, there are reservations. Many businesses need to take risks if they are to grow.

As the PWC report noted, the "achievability'' of the new business initiatives remains uncertain.

It did note, however, that they would be more achievable with Silver Lake as a partner, noting an investment track record that can provide capability and connections.

The report indicated that the decision to invite in external investment was likely to be irreversible: it stated the "genie in the bottle'' concept was valid.

"Once any equity is sold, NZ Rugby is very unlikely to be able to re-acquire that stake.''

Phil Walter/Getty Images Silver Lake needs the All Blacks to be successful.

4. What is the purpose of the SGM and what is the outcome of the vote likely to be?

The 26 provincial unions and the NZ Māori Rugby board are the game's stakeholders. It's believed 75% of the votes have to be in favour, for the deal to go ahead.

It's likely that target will be met, although the vote may not be unanimous.

Although NZ Rugby and the NZ Rugby Players Association finally agreed terms on the Silver Lake proposal a few months back, without the approval of the stakeholders that means nothing.

A show of no confidence would be embarrassing, and extremely frustrating, for NZ Rugby.

5. This has been quite a saga, hasn't it?

Yes, and all parties should learn from it.

Neither NZ Rugby or the Players' Association have covered themselves in glory during a saga that has dragged on for more than two years.

The petty squabbling in public - and no doubt behind closed doors - hasn't reflected well on anyone.