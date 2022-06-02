Silver Lake deal: New Zealand Rugby provincial unions vote in Auckland

After much to-ing and fro-ing between NZ Rugby and the NZ Rugby Players’ Association since the Silver Lake deal was first proposed, the two organisations have finally come to an agreement.

New Zealand’s 26 provincial rugby unions are in the process of putting their mouths where their money could soon be.

New Zealand Rugby’s constituent unions have gathered in Auckland on Thursday at a special general meeting to vote on the proposed Silver Lake private equity investment proposal. The meeting was scheduled to start at 12pm, with a decision expected by mid-afternoon.

It is the final vote in a two-year process that has dragged on amid considerable acrimony, discontent and allegations from all parties within the game in this country, possibly reflective of the significant sums involved and the historic nature of the investment.

1 NEWS Top-tier provinces will now receive more than the $1m initially promised – a necessary change following a shift in goal posts from Silver Lake.

Silver Lake is proposing to buy a stake in NZ Rugby for around $200 million – though under the latest plan there is evidently the chance to add another $100m mainly from New Zealand-based institutional investors later this year – which would in turn hand the US-based private investors a stake of between 5.71% and 8.58% of a new commercial entity that would in effect encompass the chief revenue areas around the game in this country.

After much to-ing and fro-ing between NZ Rugby and the New Zealand Rugby Players’ Association since the deal was first proposed, the two organisations have finally come to an agreement on the terms of an acceptable deal.

That has been an uneasy and complicated process in which the players strongly urged the national union to consider other options for bringing much-needed revenue into the game.

Chris McKeen/Stuff New Zealand Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson.

Now that has been settled, the signoff of the 26 provincial unions is the remaining hurdle to be cleared. NZ Rugby is keeping tight-lipped on the details of the vote, but indications were a 75% approval would be required for the sale to go ahead.

1 News has reported that threshold may have been lifted to 100% at Silver Lake’s request.

Silver Lake are a leading global technology investment firm which boasts it has more than US$90 billion in combined assets under management and combined capital.

The big question the provincial unions, who stand to benefit initially via a cash injection of around $30m, will be asking themselves is will they bring enough upside in terms of capability and revenue growth, on top of the $200m in cash that will go into the Kiwi game, to justify the slice of the profits being given up?

A leaked PWC report, which went to the provincial unions, evidently warned that the “genie in the bottle” concept applied. Once the stake was sold off, there would be no going back, and nor would there be any guarantees of the upside promised.

D-day is here.