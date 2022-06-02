Silver Lake deal no 'silver bullet' as rugby's provincial unions approve $200m-plus deal

After much to-ing and fro-ing between NZ Rugby and the NZ Rugby Players’ Association since the Silver Lake deal was first proposed, the two organisations have finally come to an agreement.

NZ Rugby's controversial Silver Lake deal has been approved by provincial unions.

A separate entity will be formed to handle NZ Rugby's professional revenue-generating assets.

Silver Lake will have a minimum $200m stake in that new entity.

It will be called NZR CommercialCo.

The deal was passed 89 votes to one.

The Silver Lake deal is finally done, nearly two years in the making and potentially up to $300 million in the pot.

But while New Zealand Rugby powerbrokers hailed a “momentous” and “historic” day for the sport, they stopped short of configuring silver-bullet status on the venture.

In fact, after a special general meeting of New Zealand’s 26 provincial rugby unions in Auckland on Thursday passed the resolution to accept the deal by 89-1, some of the game’s most influential figures made a point of clarifying that while it would address many of the game’s key challenges, it was not a panacea to all the ills being confronted.

Silver Lake, a United States-based global technology investment firm, will pay $200m for a minority ownership percentage of between 5.71% and 8.58% in NZR CommercialCo – containing all the revenue-generating activities of the organisation.

Later in 2022, an additional co-investment of between $62.5m and $100m will be offered to New Zealand-based institutional investors, with Silver Lake underwriting (and increasing its stake) if it is not fully subscribed.

1 NEWS All Blacks captain Sam Cane described the mega deal as a “great step forward” for the game.

Out of this, stakeholders will benefit from a short-term fund that will allocate $7.5m to clubs, $2m into Māori rugby and $20m into provincial unions. There will also be a $60m contribution to a new Legacy Fund, with the balance of funds after costs forming an injection in to NZ Rugby reserves.

READ MORE:

* The Silver Lake voting quirk: 'It might be the great unanswered rugby mystery of all time'

* Take Five: Key questions about NZ Rugby's Special General Meeting for Silver Lake vote

* Silver Lake: Why provincial unions have a right not to be rushed by NZ Rugby



NZ Rugby chairperson Stewart Mitchell hailed the deal as a “momentous” occasion “in the history of rugby in New Zealand”.

His chief executive, Mark Robinson, added: “Different people will have different views on whether it’s the most significant [moment in our game], but we think it’s hugely exciting. There have been other junctures that have demanded huge amounts of attention, but this is for us a monumental step forward for the game, and one that provides great opportunity.”

The money is significant and the opportunities plentiful. But Robinson and Mitchell both urged caution in regarding the selloff as a cure-all.

“We’ve talked about reimagining the game, and to reimagine the game you do need resource and capability to do that, and this provides the foundation to take on a number of challenges and trends happening across the game,” Robinson said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff New Zealand Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson: “We think it’s hugely exciting ... It is in no way a magic bullet.”

“We see this as a starting point. It is a journey into the future where some of the things are unknown, and some we’re very clear on what the challenges and opportunities are.

“But it is in no way a magic bullet. We know there is still a lot of hard work to do, and we know the Silver Lake team hold the same view. This will take many years to develop on the broader vision we have for revenue growth and therefore reinvestment into the game.”

Manawatū chairman Tim Myers agreed: “This has never been about the money. We see today as the start of a journey where we can start to address things that have been on the decline in the community game. We’re going to focus in particular on building strength back into our community game, which today represents.

“There is absolutely no way it’s the silver bullet. The degree of alignment between the stakeholders of NZ Rugby in my opinion has never been higher, and it’s that collaboration which gives me encouragement that some things that have been systemically wrong and need to be fixed in our game are going to be addressed.”

Mitchell denied that the provincial unions had been enticed to get in behind the deal with an upgrade in money flowing back to them, and he said it had been a process that had simply taken time, and change, to get across the line.

He also rejected a suggestion that the deal had effectively saved NZ Rugby’s bacon.

“NZ Rugby’s position is pretty strong right now, irrespective of this deal,” he said. “We’ve got some great contracts in place for several years in the future. We weren’t in trouble, but you don’t want to miss an opportunity, either.

“It’s exciting. We’ve now got to sit down, work with a new board, make sure we get these business plans in place, make sure we perform to those business plans with our partners and reap the rewards that hopefully will come in the next four to five years.”

Robinson said the Silver Lake investment would enable NZ Rugby’s iconic brands, such as the All Blacks, to be taken to an even wider audience, and also for this country’s premier resources to be retained as much as possible within New Zealand.

“Our teams in black brands are critical to the game and our revenue profile,” he added. “They’re also critical to the way young people aspire to be part of the game in New Zealand. Having spent a month offshore recently, there is a massive opportunity to leverage off those brands, and we’re working really hard to see what we can do there.

“It’s broader than just keeping our players, too. It’s keeping our best coaches, our best talent right across the board, and providing fantastic opportunities for them. Money is part of the solution, but you need a great environment, great competitions and world-class opportunities to hold them in our country.

“We’ve seen in recent weeks recognition that Super Rugby can be a fantastic competition in the future. Similarly, there is an amazing opportunity in the women’s game to create a Super Rugby competition that we think can transcend the borders of New Zealand into Australia, and maybe North America and Japan.”

No silver bullet. But definitely a silver lining.

Key points of the deal