Junior rugby game called off after referee coward punched by spectator

Police are appealing for information after a referee was punched during a junior rugby match in Dunedin on Saturday.

Children were left in tears after their coach was coward punched by a person on the sidelines while refereeing a match.

The incident happened near the end of a game involving the Southern Magpies and Kaikorai Demons, made up of 8-year-olds, at Dunedin’s Bathgate Park on Saturday morning.

“Pretty hard to write this report as our young kids were left in tears after being exposed to some of the most disgusting behaviour from the sidelines that I have ever witnessed”, a coach of the Kaikorai Demons said in a Facebook post.

“Swearing, threats, and my co-coach/ref taking a punch to the face.”

The game – the last of the season and won by Kaikorai 70-15 – was called off early due to the incident.

Stuff understands the referee was coward punched by a spectator while he was arguing with another spectator.

Do you know more? Email hamish.mcneilly@stuff.co.nz

A spokesman for Kaikorai declined to comment while the matter was being investigated.

The Southern Rugby Club, known as the Magpies, was also approached for comment.

As part of its code of conduct, the rugby club urged parents to “please support players by cheering from the sidelines on game day”.

No form of abuse was acceptable, the code said.

Otago Rugby Football Union chief executive Richard Kinley said the union had not received an official complaint or report on the matter.

It would be inappropriate for the football union to comment on the incident while information was still being collected and the appropriate process identified, he said.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said police were aware of the incident.

He urged anyone with information or who filmed the incident to call police on 105, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.