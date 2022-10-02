Rugby World Cup: Behind the by-line with Joseph Pearson

The Black Ferns are playing in their first Rugby World Cup on home soil in October and November.

Behind every by-line there’s a person doing the hard yards, and for the Rugby World Cup one of those people will be Joseph Pearson. He hails from Hamilton, via Yorkshire, and has been covering sport for nearly seven years.

He’ll bring fans all the action during the tournament and will be a regular voice on The Podium podcast every Monday and Friday, returning October 7.

He chats with The Podium host, Zoë George.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Stuff sports journalist Joseph Pearson interviews Black Ferns prop Awhina Tangen-Wainohu

Why rugby?

It's a good question, because where I grew up in West Yorkshire in Northern England, it's football and rugby league, and that's it, but I've just loved all sports since I was little. I've really been captivated by how the game is played in this part of the world, particularly New Zealand and Fiji teams. And honestly, I'm just a sport nut! Any sport, except golf.

Except golf? Why is that?

Well, a senior colleague … once said that if it doesn't make you sweat, it's not a sport, and that's a good point!

You’re one of the most dedicated women’s rugby journalists in the country. How did you get into covering women's rugby?

After the initial hit of Covid, we made a big push to cover more women's sport. We first got into it via the Farah Palmer Cup, then the Black Ferns started playing after such a long absence.

It's been good because I've been able to stamp my own mark on it. Obviously a lot of the reports typically focus on men's rugby - the All Blacks, Super Rugby - but women's rugby is something that's developing and growing.

What’s the biggest difference between men's and women's rugby?

The average women’s rugby player is a better interviewee! The average men's game is absolutely brutal at the minute. The collisions, the impacts, the concussions are sickening. You just don't see as much of that in women's rugby at this stage. In many ways [women’s rugby] can be a better watch, because it's more about the skills as opposed to the sheer physical brutality.

The Rugby World Cup is on home soil, starting next weekend. What are you looking forward to the most?

It's a good chance for people to see women's rugby who haven't perhaps seen much of it before. The great thing about this tournament in many ways, is that the Black Ferns aren't favourites for it … they are underdogs against two huge sides from the North [France and England]. I hope people really get behind it to make it a fun, memorable event … World Cups are unique, special occasions. I really think this could be a watershed moment for women's rugby.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Person says Black Ferns centre Amy du Plessis is one to watch during the Rugby World Cup.

Any Black Ferns should we keep an eye out for?

Portia Woodman … is a complete superstar. She’s had a lot of injury problems the last three, four years and it looks like she’s back to her best. Joanah Ngan-Woo has been the best Black Ferns player for me this year. She’s a guaranteed starter. She’s been amazing.

Amy du Plessis at centre. She’s made the role her own even though there’s all these sevens players coming into the side. It’s almost impossible to drop her from 13 because she’s just been so good.

The tournament runs for six weeks, which means six weeks on the road for you. Is it daunting?!

A lot of what I’ve done, even before Covid, has been me sitting in the office on my own, so going out and covering it … I’m looking forward to it immensely. When we were in lockdown last year, it wasn’t a great time for me. I was covering the [Black Ferns] Northern Tour and my house at the time was … a complete nightmare. It was like a typical student house with people from all over, and there was a fair bit of partying going on, and I was the only one working… so going to [the Rugby World Cup] is exciting. Although, I was partying when I could.

Oh no! You’re not in a “student” flat anymore are you?

No! I’ve grown up a bit now!

You’ll be living out of a suitcase, what’s one luxury you’re taking with you?

A nice beer to put in the fridge. I’ll get good beer, not crap beer! I like hazy IPAs and pale ales, the smooth, low percentage ones, not the six, seven, eight percentage ones because they put you to sleep!

SUPPLIED/Stuff Joseph Pearson at the summit of Mt Taranaki

So what’s this I hear about you falling down a mountain?

I was 24 at the time, had a pretty active social life, and it was one of the most stupid things I’ve done. We went for a big walk up Taranaki in the middle of winter, and we weren't prepared. It was very icy at the top and I fell a few hundred metres down a ravine (tragically, someone died in the same spot 24 hours earlier). I was incredibly lucky that I didn't suffer any major injuries. It was only bumps and bruises. And an incredibly damaged ego that’s never really recovered. It was a gigantic mistake from the moment we got in the car [to go to the mountain].

Have you gone back to conquer the mountain or did the mountain conquer you?

I've certainly been back … at a different time of year, but we didn’t make it to the top because the weather closed in. But I'll probably never go back there. It's just so much effort, too dangerous, and I'm a bit wiser now than I was when I was 24.

I’m glad you’re OK. Back to rugby. Who’s going to win the World Cup?

I’ll be staggered if England don’t win the World Cup. The Black Ferns will run them close; they will attack and be dangerous, but England are a … well oiled machine. I would like a Black Ferns/England final for the sake of the tournament and the public, but in a one-off game, it has to be England.