The Podium: Rugby World Cup official reveals which gender is tougher to ref

Maggie Cogger-Orr spoke on the latest episode of The Podium podcast.

One of the top refs at the Rugby World Cup has spilled the beans on which is the tougher gender to control on the pitch.

Maggie Cogger-Orr, who refs on top of her full time job teaching economics and accounting at Auckland’s Westlake Girls High School, says women are more difficult.

“I’m gonna be honest with you,” she told The Podium host Zoe George in a special bonus episode.

“Most men, I think, are deep down used to being told what to do by a woman. Most women don’t like being told what to do by anybody.”

She also told the show which players have the best chat on the field, and the funniest offer she’s had to end a game early.

“A prop offered me $40 of Burger King if I called a game early,” she said. The prop was out of luck because there were still 25 minutes left to play.

Cogger-Orr details what it’s like being a female ref, and how refereeing could be a great path for more women to get involved in the game, especially those with kids.

