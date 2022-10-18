John Mitchell, Brad Shields among the casualties as all Wasps players and staff made redundant

The English RFU and Premiership Rugby have been ordered to appear before a UK parliamentary inquiry after Wasps followed Worcester Warriors into administration, leading to 167 people at the club being made redundant, including all the coaching staff and players.

That includes former All Blacks head coach John Mitchell, who is the club’s attack coach, and New Zealand-born flanker Brad Shields, who played 100 games for the Hurricanes and won nine caps for England.

Wasps, who have won the Premiership six times and twice been crowned champions of Europe, will now be relegated by the RFU and are set to be suspended for the rest of this season.

READ MORE:

* Ego and fear: England star's dire warning about dysfunctional rugby

* John Mitchell, Brad Shields caught in English rugby cash chaos

* Scott Robertson has 'serious credentials' to replace Eddie Jones as England coach



Bill Sweeney, the RFU chief executive, and Simon Massie-Taylor, the PRL chief executive, will appear in front of a Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) select committee hearing next month to be interrogated on the loss of two clubs and how professional rugby navigates its way out of this unprecedented crisis.

DCMS is a major creditor of Wasps and Worcester, having awarded them loans during the pandemic as part of the sport survival package.

“The fact that two of the country's top clubs have now suffered the fate of falling into administration raises serious concerns about the future of the sport and its financial viability,” Julian Knight, MP and chairman of the DCMS committee, said.

Flags and messages of support are left outside Sixways Stadium as Worcester Warriors RFC are suspended from all competitions. The Warriors have been suspended with immediate effect after they faile...

“The RFU and Premiership Rugby have acknowledged the need to set a more sustainable path for club rugby. We will be pressing them to ensure they are putting the foundations in place to guarantee the health of the sport from the top level down to the grassroots.”

The Times revealed that Wasps had entered an insolvency process on September 21 after HM Revenue & Customs announced its intention to issue a winding-up order over an unpaid tax bill of £2 million (NZ$4 million). Wasps have also defaulted on repaying a £35 million (NZ$70 million) bond that was due in May.

FRP, the insolvency firm, announced on Monday (Tuesday NZT) that Wasps Holdings Limited, the parent company for the rugby and netball clubs, had ceased trading with immediate effect. The company that owns the Coventry Building Society Arena has issued notice of intention to appoint an administrator.

Worcester, who went into administration three weeks ago, were suspended from the Premiership for the season, having failed to secure a quick sale of the club. Wasps will go the same way unless they can strike a deal in the next week or so.

Lee Blackett, the Wasps head coach, does not expect the club to play again this season. “It is sickening,” he said, after the players and staff met at the training ground on Monday (Tuesday NZT) to be informed they had all lost their jobs.

“I am extremely sad. Seeing how upset the guys were is devastating. There's players and staff who wanted to play Premiership rugby this year and unless something happens extremely quickly, I cannot see how that can happen.”

Wasps and Worcester will begin to rebuild in the Championship provided they can secure new investors and build fresh squads. Wasps' players have already started discussions with other Premiership clubs.

Those forced to take deals in France or the United Rugby Championship would still be permitted to play for England until the 2023 World Cup.

David Rogers/Getty Images Former Hurricanes and Wellington captain Brad Shields made 80 appearances for Wasps.

Jack Willis, the flanker, will be given a specific fitness programme by England's coaches to ensure he is ready for the autumn tests given he has no games.

“He's got a history of resilience and he's a good, tough kid,” Eddie Jones, the England head coach, said. “There's no reason why he won't make the most of this. There's an opportunity for him to be in his absolutely best physical condition – so that is a great opportunity.”

Jones compared the Premiership's woes with those experienced by Super Rugby, which was a thriving competition before it sought to expand and lost its way.

“Every sporting competition I've seen starts small, is successful and everyone wants a team,” he said. “They get bigger, expand, and unless it's a mass-entertainment sport then the expansion has to come back, and you get back to a good size where it becomes economically viable to be a good competition. That's what I see happening in English rugby.”

Worcester's demise has been linked to alleged mismanagement. Wasps were saved from going bust in 2012 when Derek Richardson bought the club hours before they were due to go into administration.

Two years later, they moved to Coventry as part of an ambitious arrangement in which the sports teams would be supported by the stadium, hotel and casino businesses.

The relocation was referred to as “Coventry or bust”, given the club had no home ground, would earn 15 pence in every pound and was making annual losses of £3 million (NZ$6 million).

Wasps issued a brief statement on Monday (Tuesday NZT), which had a strong air of finality about it.

“Thanks to all the players, staff, supporters, partners and everyone else who has been a part of our story,” the club said. “It's not a place, it's not a city, it's not a town ... it's about the people.”

COPYRIGHT - THE TIMES, LONDON