UK media give it to 'meek' England after shock defeat to Argentina at Twickenham

Meek, uninspiring, ill-disciplined, and nowhere near where they need to be a year out from the World Cup.

That’s the consensus from the UK media in the aftermath of England’s shock 30-29 defeat to Argentina at Twickenham on Monday morning (NZT).

Puma Emiliano Boffelli landed the decisive penalty goal 10 minutes from time, giving Pumas coach Michael Cheika bragging rights over fellow Aussie and English boss Eddie Jones in London.

As The Guardian’s Gerard Meagher wrote, a first defeat to Argentina in 13 years, and a first at fortress Twickenham since 2006, was a “sobering reminder” how much work England has to do 10 months out from the World Cup in France, where England meet Argentina in their opening pool match.

“Eddie Jones has insisted England will be keeping things up their sleeve between now and next year’s World Cup, but the old gag about where Napoleon keeps his armies springs to mind, so little firepower did England showcase,” Meagher wrote.

After England fumbled and bumbled their way through the match, he went on to say the resilience England had shown during their 2-1 series win in Australia during the mid-year window was forgotten, and that there should be question marks over Owen Farrell’s captaincy due to their inability to close the match out.

In an article headlined, “Argentina were average – but that was still enough to beat meek England”, The Telegraph’s Charlie Morgan said the loss left England in a difficult spot ahead of tests against Japan, the All Blacks and South Africa to finish the year.

David Rogers/Getty Images Dejected England captain Owen Farrell leads his tteam off the park after their defeat to Argentina in London on Monday morning (NZT).

“Being difficult to beat at home should be right at the top of any team’s tick-list. That much is exempt from any World Cup-based narrative a head coach could possibly spin. It is a straightforward, non-negotiable principle.

“In a strange, subdued performance at Twickenham, England could not even profess to demonstrating a stubborn streak. They went down with a whimper in a flurry of fumbles, their uninspiring display blighted by ill-discipline and uncertainty.”

Morgan pointed out the Pumas didn’t play anywhere close to their best, yet still managed to roll into London and beat England.

“What does that say for their opponents? Not a great deal,” he wrote.

Writing for the Daily Mail, Chris Foy labelled it a “shattering” defeat, one which landed a significant psychological blow for Cheika and the Pumas ahead of their World Cup clash in Marseille next September.

“This defeat is a fifth in nine tests for England in what is becoming a year of wildly fluctuating fortunes. They lost three of their five games in the Six Nations to prompt another uncomfortable inquest but then recovered from a 1-0 deficit to win 2-1 Down Under,” Foy wrote.

The Telegraph’s Ben Coles dished out a bevvy of 5s and 6s in his England player ratings, with No 8 Billy Vunipola amongst those who received a game-low five out of 10.

David Rogers/Getty Images England coach Eddie Jones was on the wrong side of a defeat to fellow Aussie Michael Cheika for the first time, after Argentina shocked the English at Twickenham.

“Stripped in the tackle leading to an Argentina counter-attack and had three more spills. England need more from his offloading game – one of those led to a good attack – but this wasn’t his day,” Coles wrote of Vunipola’s performance.

In another article, Coles also wrote of reports of the All Blacks’ demise were “greatly exaggerated” after their emphatic win over Wales in Cardiff on Sunday morning (NZT).

Led by Ardie Savea and Codie Taylor, he gave the Jason Ryan-coached forwards a stack of credit for doing something they weren’t able to earlier this year – “bludgeon and pummel their opponents into submission upfront”.

“Every time you think the All Blacks are beginning to fade as a force, they seem to find a way to keep you quiet...it feels as though the tide for New Zealand is beginning to turn just in time for the Rugby World Cup,” Coles wrote.