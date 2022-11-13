Black Ferns fans out en masse in Auckland as finals fever takes over

Stuff readers from around the country showed their support for the Black Ferns by "passing it on".

You could hear Juju Watson, Francesca Priest and friends from a block away as they made their way up the street, accompanied by cars tooting at their signs.

The friends were among thousands making their way to Eden Park for the Rugby Wold Cup finals match against England.

The streets of Kingsland, in Auckland, were filled with fans dressed in the teams black and white colours, with spirits well and truly high amongst the crowd.

It has been amazing to see the spirit that the Black Ferns bring to the game and inspire the fans, Watson said.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Juju Watson, Francesca Priest (left) and friends were inspired by the way the Rugby World Cup had taken off with the public

“I’ve really been inspired by the way it’s taken off, this World Cup, everyone’s got behind it.”

Physically the games open up more than the men, she said, with a lot more explosive play behind them.

Watson, who’s sporting a Tui beer box as a homage to Black Fern Ruby Tui, predicts a close game, with the NZ side winning by 5.

Francesca Priest said the culture within the team has been something that has really impressed her.

They’re a great role model to young women and showing a good way for them, she said.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff The Taylor with friend Izzy Horne (L to R) Sophie, Izzy, Lucy, James, Steph and Nikki were excited ahead of the Black Ferns finals match on Saturday.

The crowds outside the stadium were building the Taylor Family’s excitement ahead of the big match.

Lucy Taylor, who turned 11 on Saturday chose to spend her birthday at the finals game because it was a once in a lifetime match.

READ MORE:

* Black Ferns hammered by England in record defeat on long-awaited return to test rugby

* Super Rugby: La Toya Mason, an English World Cup winner, is at home with the Chiefs

* Sevens skipper Sarah Goss frustrated by limited TV coverage



There was stiff competition for choice though, as she had to toss up between her schools fireworks and the rugby, but ultimately made the choice after seeing the team win the semi-finals.

Dad, James Taylor, said he had been a long time rugby fan, having gone to the 2011 world cup final.

“I’m excited to see NZ win”, he said.

In a sea of Black Ferns supporters, Sam Bacon stood out in the crowd as he sported a large England flag as a cape.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff England supporter Sam Bacon was confident that his team were going to absolutely storm the Black Ferns

Having just moved from the United Kingdom three weeks ago for a working holiday, he said patriotism was what brought him to the game.

Bacon predicted that England were going to ‘absolutely storm it’, with a 56-12 win over the Black Ferns.

It was good to see such a great vibe around the stadium, he said, and everyone having a good time.

Natalie Robertson and Ani O'Neill described themselves as art fans, not sports fans, but had been captivated by the tournament since it began.

Robertson said she had gone to only two games at Eden Park, one of which was the semi-finals that the Black Ferns played in just last week.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Ani O'Neill and Natalie Robertson had gone to only a few other live sports games in their lives, but had been captivated since the start of the tournament

“It’s incredible to see a women’s game in a full stadium... it’s history in the making.”

She had tried to get tickets after watching the semi-final match but had been unable to as they were sold out. But, what was an unfortunate event for her friends Mark and Ian who weren’t able to fly up to make the game, worked in her favour, as she scored some free tickets.

O'Neill was in the same boat, having not gone to many sports games before.

I think both teams are going to give it their absolute all tonight, she said, and both are winners as wāhine toa.

Crowds were making their way into the stadium almost two hours early, where cheering could be heard from inside the stadium as the bronze final was played between France and Canada.