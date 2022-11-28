Black Ferns, All Blacks player of the year nominees announced

Theresa Fitzpatrick, left, and co-captain Ruahai Demant are among nominees for Black Ferns player of the year award.

Rugby World Cup winners Ruahei Demant, Theresa Fitzpatrick, Stacey Fluhler and Sarah Hirini will vie for the Black Ferns player of the year trophy at the national rugby awards.

The four are among a swath of nominations released on Monday for the awards, which will be held on Thursday, December 8, and will be broadcast on Sky Sport and Prime Sky Sport 1, starting at 8pm.

Demant, the Black Ferns co-captain, was named women’s 15s player of the year at the World Rugby awards in Monaco last week, but will still face strong competition for the New Zealand award, with Fitzpatrick, Fluhler and Hirini all having an outstanding World Cup.

Fluhler (Ngāi Tūhoe) and Demant (Tē Whānau ā Apanui/Te Whakatōhea/Ngāti Awa) are also up for the Tom French Memorial Māori Player of the Year, vying for honours with Māori All Blacks and All Blacks halfback TJ Perenara (Ngāti Rangitihi/Te Arawa).

The All Blacks player of the year nominees are Jordie Barrett, Whitelock, Samisoni Taukei'aho and Ardie Savea, whose omission from the World Rugby 15s player of the year awards has proved controversial.

The major awards for the Kelvin R Tremain Memorial player of the year, team of the year and coach of the year, as well as the Steinlager Salver for outstanding service to rugby, will be announced at the December 8 function.

WORLD RUGBY Co-captain crowns huge night for Black Ferns in Monaco.

The public vote for fans’ try of the year is open until November 30, with the winner also being announced at the awards night.

Hirini has also been nominated for the Black Ferns Sevens player of the year, alongside Michaela Blyde and Risaleaana (Risi) Pouri-Lane.

The Richard Crawshaw Memorial All Blacks Sevens player of the year nominees are Sam Dickson, Caleb Tangitau and Ngarohi McGarvey-Black.

Ardie Savea also features among the nominees for Super Rugby Pacific player of the year, alongside alongside Blues first-five-eighth Stephen Perofeta and Crusaders fullback Will Jordan.

Super Rugby Aupiki player of the year nominees are Blues loose forward Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, Chiefs Manawa hooker Luka Connor and Hurricanes Poua lock Joanah Ngan-Woo.

Christiaan Kotze/Photosport Ardie Savea, centre, and Jordie Barrett, right, are nominated for the All Blacks player of the year award.

The nominees are:

Referee of year: Maggie Cogger-Orr (Auckland), Brendon Pickerill (North Harbour), Ben O'Keeffe (Auckland).

Charles Monro volunteer of year: Cathy Charles (Otago), Andrew Gemmell (Thames Valley), Allen Grainger (Waikato).

Age grade player of year: George Bell (Canterbury), Peter Lakai (Wellington), Payton Spencer (Auckland).

Ian Kirkpatrick Medal: Siu Kakala (South Canterbury), Sam Parkes (Ngāti Porou East Coast), Semi Vodosese (Whanganui).

Duane Monkley Medal: Bryn Gatland (North Harbour), Emoni Narawa (Bay of Plenty), Peter Lakai (Wellington).

Fiao'o Faamausili Medal: Luka Connor (Bay of Plenty), Maia Joseph (Otago), Charmaine Smith (Northland).

National men’s coach of year: Leo Crowley (Wellington), Scott Robertson (Crusaders), Nigel Walsh (South Canterbury).

National women's coach of year: Blair Baxter (Canterbury), Allan Bunting (Chiefs Manawa), Blair Cross (Hawke’s Bay).

Super Rugby Pacific player of year: Will Jordan (Crusaders), Stephen Perofeta (Blues), Ardie Savea (Hurricanes).

Super Rugby Aupiki player of year: Luka Connor (Chiefs Manawa), Liana Mikaele-Tu'u (Blues), Joanah Ngan-Woo (Hurricanes).

Tom French Memorial Māori player of year: Ruahei Demant (Tē Whānau ā Apanui/Te Whakatōhea/Ngāti Awa), Stacey Fluhler (Ngāi Tūhoe), TJ Perenara (Ngāti Rangitihi/Te Arawa).

Richard Crawshaw Memorial All Blacks Sevens player of year: Ngarohi McGarvey-Black, Sam Dickson, Caleb Tangitau.

Black Ferns Sevens player of year: Michaela Blyde, Sarah Hirini, Risaleaana (Risi) Pouri-Lane

Black Ferns player of year: Ruahei Demant, Theresa Fitzpatrick, Stacey Fluhler, Sarah Hirini.

All Blacks player of year: Jordie Barrett, Ardie Savea, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Sam Whitelock.

National men's team of the year: Crusaders, Ngāti Porou East Coast, South Canterbury, Wellington.

National women's team of the year: Canterbury, Chiefs Manawa, Hawke's Bay.