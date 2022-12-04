NZ Rugby awards: Can Black Ferns steal limelight from All Blacks star Ardie Savea?

All Blacks No 8 Ardie Savea would be a popular choice as the winner of the Kelvin R Tremain Memorial Trophy on Thursday night.

You won't find back-to-back inscriptions of female players' names on the Kelvin R Tremain Memorial Trophy.

That could be about to change at the NZ Rugby awards on Thursday night.

Last year, Sarah Hirini received the prestigious Tremain award, which recognises the most outstanding player in New Zealand, when rewarded for her performances after captaining the Black Ferns Sevens team to a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

In doing so, Hirini became just the second woman to be honoured, with Black Ferns halfback Kendra Cocksedge the first recipient of the trophy in 2018.

Whether the Black Ferns' win over England in the Rugby World Cup final in Auckland on November 12 has convinced the judges to add another woman's name to the silverware won't be known until NZ Rugby announces the top performers for 2022.

But given what the Black Ferns achieved during the global tournament in New Zealand, the odds of one of their players taking out back-to-back honours must be better than decent.

The All Blacks, after all, have hardly terrified other challengers for the World Cup title in France next year with their performances this year.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Black Ferns flanker Sarah Hirini celebrates winning the Rugby World Cup final against England in Auckland on November 12.

Yes, they retained the Bledisloe Cup and won the Rugby Championship but let's not treat anyone as fools. The two losses to Ireland, followed by defeats to South Africa and Argentina, and the frustrating draw with England, are proof All Blacks coach Ian Foster hasn't found the armour required to protect his side's soft underbelly for all occasions.

Classy players, however, always shine bright and No 8 Ardie Savea, who won the Tremain award in 2019, didn't disappoint.

But don't expect him, or the others who have been nominated for the awards, to rock-up to a glitzy awards evening with their partners and team-mates in tow.

NZ Rugby has again elected to not organise an event for people to attend, having not done so since the Covid-19 pandemic arrived in 2020. Instead it will present the awards via programmes on Sky Sport and Prime TV.

A NZ Rugby spokesperson said that when the organisation was planning the awards there was still a degree of uncertainty around Covid, and there was potential for teams returning to New Zealand from their campaigns to bring back the virus.

To mitigate the risk of spreading Covid, it elected to push ahead with the certainty of the televised format.

Tatiana Gibbs/Stuff The Black Ferns visited a Christchurch school to share in celebrations of their Rugby World Cup win.

The show must go on. Winners will be selected from 17 categories, which take into account volunteers, referees and professional players. Four additional awards, including the New Zealand Coach of the Year, New Zealand Team of the Year and the Tremain award, will also be announced on the night.

Stuff rugby writers Richard Knowler and Robert van Royen provide their views on who should win the major categories in 2022.

All Blacks Player of the Year

Nominees: Jordie Barrett, Ardie Savea, Samisoni Taukei'aho, Sam Whitelock

Richard Knowler: Savea. Daylight separates him from the rest of the contenders. The No 8 intertwined consistency, with moments of brilliance during a difficult season for the All Blacks. Savea's X-factor deserves the award for a second consecutive year.

Robert van Royen: Don’t for a second think about giving this to anyone but Savea, the menacing loose forward who consistently turns in immense performances. To think the team’s most effective ball carrier might even be better if he moved from No 8 to openside flanker.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP Ruahei Demant attempts to escape the clutches of the English defence during the Rugby World Cup final in Auckland.

Black Ferns Player of the Year

Nominees: Ruahei Demant, Theresa Fitzpatrick, Stacey Fluhler, Sarah Hirini.

RK: Demant. As the team's leader, it was her responsibility to ensure the team held its nerve during the nail-chewing moments at the end of the RWC semi and final games. This could have been the mission from hell for the Black Ferns. First five-eighth Demant's composure under extreme pressure ensured it wasn't.

RVR: Fitzpatrick. The midfielder quickly became one of the team’s most important players during the World Cup, playing a huge hand in the No 12 jersey. She can do it all, whether it be powering through or past defenders, or putting other players away with offloads or cut out balls. And don’t forget some of the huge defensive plays she made.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Will Jordan was a potent attacking weapon for the successful Crusaders team.

Super Rugby Pacific Player of the Year

Nominees: Will Jordan (Crusaders), Stephen Perofeta (Blues), Ardie Savea (Hurricanes).

RK: Perofeta. Plonked back at fullback to allow Beauden Barrett to start at No 10, Perofeta dovetailed beautifully into the Blues' systems during their journey to the SRP final. He deserved to get more minutes for the All Blacks in his debut season.

RVR: Give it to fullback Will Jordan, one of three Crusaders to score 10 tries – Sevu Reece and Leicester Fainga’anuku were the others – during their run to yet another Super Rugby crown. His competition-leading 1922 metres with ball in hand was almost 600 metres more than anyone else. If only the fleet-footed Jordan was given a chance to run amok in the black No 15 jersey.

Super Rugby Aupiki Player of the Year

Phil Walter/Getty Images Joanah Ngan-Woo was one of the best forwards for the Poua during Super Rugby Aupiki.

Nominees: Luka Connor (Chiefs Manawa), Liana Mikaele-Tu'u (Blues), Joanah Ngan-Woo (Hurricanes).

RK: I can't go past Connor, given the hooker's form for the Manawa. Her work on both sides of the ball, especially when foraging for turnovers, is a massive asset for her team.

RVR: Mikaele-Tu’u. Before the No 8 was inflicting misery on her opponents – both with and without the ball – donning the black jersey, she was doing the same for the Blues.

National Men's Coach of the Year

Nominees: Leo Crowley (Wellington), Scott Robertson (Crusaders), Nigel Walsh (South Canterbury).

RK: Crowley. It's not easy to overlook Robertson (or Walsh for that matter), but Wellington had a dream season after a shaky start. So Crowley gets the nod. By winning the NPC title and the Ranfurly Shield, the Lions issued a reminder of how much talent lies at the bottom of the North Island.

Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport. Crusaders coach Scott Robertson and Sam Whitelock celebrate beating the Blues in the Super Rugby Pacific final in Auckland on June 18.

RVR: There’s nothing in this, but give it to Walsh, the bloke who just guided a record-setting South Canterbury side to a second straight Meads Cup title. The green and blacks went undefeated and have now stitched together a record 21 straight wins against Heartland opposition. Their 491 points and 69 tries for the season are also records. Wouldn’t you just love to see this mob take on the Southland Stags?

National Women's Coach of the Year

Nominees: Blair Baxter (Canterbury), Allan Bunting (Chiefs Manawa), Blair Cross (Hawke's Bay).

RK: Bunting. He switched from the Black Ferns Sevens to make an immediate impact in the inaugural competition as Manawa lifted the title. The transition, from the outside, appeared seamless. It probably wasn't. But good coaches get the job done.

RVR: Baxter. The man who doubles as Matatū’s coach in the quick-fire Super Rugby Aupiki competition has now won two Farah Palmer Cup titles in three years. The red and blacks went undefeated this year, too.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Black Ferns director of rugby Wayne Smith retired after guiding the team to victory over England in the Rugby World Cup final.

New Zealand Coach of the Year

RK: Wayne Smith. He got the Black Ferns to deliver a RWC title in their own backyard. Yes, Smith was given a leg-up by NZ Rugby; unlike predecessor Glenn Moore, he had a fully professional squad to work with. Smith, though, gave the team the confidence to play expansively and without fear.

RVR: Look no further than Smith, who deserves all the kudos in the world for turning the Black Ferns into an enthusiastic bunch of world beaters, ones who play an expansive and entertaining brand of rugby.

New Zealand Team of the Year

RK: Black Ferns. In less than a year they went from battlers to world beaters.

RVR: It has to be the Black Ferns. Sure, they had some luck along the way, and there was a real lack of quality teams in the tournament, but to turn things around and win a World Cup after being embarrassed by France and England last year was a heck of an effort.

Kelvin R Tremain Memorial Player of the Year

RK: I will stick with Black Fern Demant - already World Rugby’s women’s player of the year – by the slimmest of margins over Savea.

RVR: Savea, inexplicably not even nominated for World Rugby’s men’s player of the year – deserves this gong.