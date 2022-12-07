Dame Patsy Reddy elected as New Zealand Rugby chair

Dame Patsy Reddy will replace Stewart Mitchell as the chair of NZ Rugby.

Former governor-general Dame Patsy Reddy has become the first female chair of New Zealand Rugby.

She was elected chair at NZ Rugby’s final board meeting of the year in Auckland on Wednesday and will replace outgoing chair Stewart Mitchell, who said the timing was right to step down after nine years on the Board.

Mitchell will finish-up on January 31.

Current NZ Rugby directors Professor Farah Palmer (Waikato, Ngāti Maniapoto) and Bailey Mackey (Ngāti Porou, Tūhoe, Rongowhakaata) have been elected as Dame Patsy’s joint deputy chairs.

“It is an absolute honour to be elected to the position of chair at such a pivotal and exciting moment for rugby in Aotearoa,” Reddy said.

“I would like to thank Stewart for his long service to the board and his leadership over the past two years as chair.

“He has left rugby in a strong position to grasp the opportunities in front of us and with a diverse and skilled board I could not be more excited about the challenges ahead.”

Reddy was appointed to the NZ Rugby board in April. Following a career as a lawyer, director, and crown negotiator she served as governor-general from 2016 to 2021.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Stewart Mitchell will step down as NZ Rugby chair on January 31.

She was made a Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit (DNZM) for services to the arts and business and a Grand Companion of the Order (GNZM) in 2016 for services to the nation.

In the past month she was invested with a Commander of the Victorian Order (CV) – the King’s first investiture since assuming the throne.

NZ Rugby president Max Spence acknowledged Mitchell for his service and contribution to the board.

“On behalf of NZ Rugby, I would like to say thank you to Stewart,’’ Spence said. “He has guided the board through some extraordinary times and always done so with passion and dedication.

“He has been a champion for diversity and a driving force behind many of our major milestones as an organisation in recent years.”

Mitchell’s term as chair included navigating the Covid-19 difficulties to achieve a break-even financial result in 2021, and managing negotiations with the New Zealand Rugby Players’ Association (NZRPA) which enabled the signing of the Silver Lake transaction this year.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Ex-NZ Rugby chair Brent Impey (left) is pictured with NZ Rugby CEO Mark Robinson. Impey was replaced by Stewart Mitchell as chair in May last year.

He said he was proud of the growth of the rugby for women and girls during his tenure, and subsequent success the Black Ferns in winning the Rugby World Cup, and the recent extension of Super Rugby Pacific through to 2030.

“It has been a challenging and tumultuous, but hugely rewarding time in the role over the past couple of years, but the timing is right to move on with a firm foundation set for the future,’’ Mitchell said.

“It is satisfying to see the board’s priority focus on succession planning come to fruition with the unanimous endorsement of Dame Patsy, and I wish her all the best as she guides rugby into an exciting period.”

Cantabrian Mitchell replaced Brett Impey as chair in May 2021.

Impey, who joined the NZ Rugby board in 2012, replaced Mike Eagle as chair in 2014.

Mitchell joined the board in 2014. He had previously sat on the Crusaders’ board and had been the chair of the Canterbury Rugby Football Union.